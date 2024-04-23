Republicans
Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Dave Sunday
0
0.0%
Craig Williams
0
0.0%
Write-ins
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 800,000)
Democrats
Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Keir Bradford-Grey
0
0.0%
Eugene DePasquale
0
0.0%
Joe Khan
0
0.0%
Republican County Results
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Adams0% in
D. SundayDave Sunday
0
0.0%
C. WilliamsCraig Williams
0
0.0%
Write-insWrite-ins
0
0.0%
Allegheny0% in
D. SundayDave Sunday
0
0.0%
C. WilliamsCraig Williams
0
0.0%
Write-insWrite-ins
0
0.0%
Armstrong0% in
D. SundayDave Sunday
0
0.0%
C. WilliamsCraig Williams
0
0.0%
Write-insWrite-ins
0
0.0%
Beaver0% in
D. SundayDave Sunday
0
0.0%
C. WilliamsCraig Williams
0
0.0%
Write-insWrite-ins
0
0.0%
Democratic County Results
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Adams0% in
K. Bradford-GreyKeir Bradford-Grey
0
0.0%
E. DePasqualeEugene DePasquale
0
0.0%
J. KhanJoe Khan
0
0.0%
Allegheny0% in
K. Bradford-GreyKeir Bradford-Grey
0
0.0%
E. DePasqualeEugene DePasquale
0
0.0%
J. KhanJoe Khan
0
0.0%
Armstrong0% in
K. Bradford-GreyKeir Bradford-Grey
0
0.0%
E. DePasqualeEugene DePasquale
0
0.0%
J. KhanJoe Khan
0
0.0%
Beaver0% in
K. Bradford-GreyKeir Bradford-Grey
0
0.0%
E. DePasqualeEugene DePasquale
0
0.0%
J. KhanJoe Khan
0
0.0%
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
