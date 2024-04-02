IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rhode Island Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

Donald Trump has secured the delegates needed to win the Republican nomination. Joe Biden has secured the delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination.

Republicans19 delegates at stake

Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 50,000)
Republican Municipality Results

municipality
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Barrington0% in
Bristol0% in
Burrillville0% in
Central Falls0% in

Democrats26 delegates at stake

Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 100,000)
Democratic Municipality Results

municipality
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Barrington0% in
Bristol0% in
Burrillville0% in
Central Falls0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

