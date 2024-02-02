South Carolina Presidential Election Results 2024
South Carolina will hold the first official Democratic primary today. Historically, Iowa and New Hampshire went first, but President Joe Biden elected to have South Carolina move to the front of the pack. The shift wasn’t well received by New Hampshire, which held a contest anyway last month. Because of the DNC rules boosting South Carolina, that contest was largely symbolic and Biden won as a write-in candidate by overwhelming margin. In South Carolina, Biden is expected to cruise past his two primary opponents: Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williams.
Democrats55 delegates at stake
Democratic Primary Presidential County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)