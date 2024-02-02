South Carolina will hold the first official Democratic primary today. Historically, Iowa and New Hampshire went first, but President Joe Biden elected to have South Carolina move to the front of the pack. The shift wasn’t well received by New Hampshire, which held a contest anyway last month. Because of the DNC rules boosting South Carolina, that contest was largely symbolic and Biden won as a write-in candidate by overwhelming margin. In South Carolina, Biden is expected to cruise past his two primary opponents: Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williams.