IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Live
Last update 10:05 AM ET

Super Tuesday 2024 Primary Election Results

Voters in 16 states and one territory head to the polls today in the largest contest so far in the 2024 presidential primary. One state, Alaska, will hold only a Republican contest. And Iowa and American Samoa will hold only Democratic contests.

There are 865 Republican delegates up for grabs today — a total that could propel former President Donald Trump to an insurmountable lead in the GOP contest. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is trying to remain competitive but has found herself trailing Trump in nearly every poll headed into Super Tuesday.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is also likely to coast to victories, with 1,420 delegates on the line. Critics of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war have tried to build support for “uncommitted” votes in states where that appears on the ballot or write-ins of “cease-fire,” but in prior contests, the movement has gained little traction. Biden’s other opponents — Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson — will appear on some, but not all, of the ballots.

Republican Primary Results View Delegate Breakdown

Haley
Trump
Voting today
Vermont17 delegates
17 delegatesPolls close at 7:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
DeSantis
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Virginia48 delegates
48 delegatesPolls close at 7:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
DeSantis
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
North Carolina74 delegates
74 delegatesPolls close at 7:30 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
No Preference
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Alabama50 delegates
50 delegatesPolls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
Uncommitted
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Maine20 delegates
20 delegatesPolls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
DeSantis
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Massachusetts40 delegates
40 delegatesPolls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
No Preference
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Oklahoma43 delegates
43 delegatesPolls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
DeSantis
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Tennessee58 delegates
58 delegatesPolls close at 8:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
Uncommitted
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Arkansas40 delegates
40 delegatesPolls close at 8:30 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
DeSantis
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Colorado37 delegates
37 delegatesPolls close at 9:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
DeSantis
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Minnesota39 delegates
39 delegatesPolls close at 9:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
DeSantis
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Texas161 delegates
161 delegatesPolls close at 9:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
Uncommitted
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
California169 delegates
169 delegatesPolls close at 11:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
DeSantis
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Utah40 delegates
40 delegatesPolls close at 11:00 PM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
DeSantis
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Alaska29 delegates
29 delegatesPolls close at 12:00 AM ET
Candidate
Del.
Votes
Pct.
Trump
0
0
0.0%
Haley
0
0
0.0%
Ramaswamy
0
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in

Other Key Races

North Carolina Governor
DemocratPolls close at 7:30 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Stein
0
0.0%
Booker
0
0.0%
Foxx
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
North Carolina Governor
RepublicanPolls close at 7:30 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Robinson
0
0.0%
Folwell
0
0.0%
Graham
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
North Carolina Secretary of State
RepublicanPolls close at 7:30 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Brown
0
0.0%
Thomas
0
0.0%
Villaverde
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
North Carolina Attorney General
DemocratPolls close at 7:30 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Deberry
0
0.0%
Dunn
0
0.0%
Jackson
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
North Carolina Attorney General
RepublicanPolls close at 7:30 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Bishop
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor
DemocratPolls close at 7:30 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Clark
0
0.0%
Hunt
0
0.0%
Robinson
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor
RepublicanPolls close at 7:30 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Ballard
0
0.0%
Boykin
0
0.0%
Douthit
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Texas Senate
DemocratPolls close at 9:00 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Allred
0
0.0%
Gomez
0
0.0%
Gonzalez
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
Texas Senate
RepublicanPolls close at 9:00 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Cruz
0
0.0%
Gibson
0
0.0%
Lopez
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in
California Senate
Polls close at 11:00 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
SchiffDEM
0
0.0%
GarveyGOP
0
0.0%
PorterDEM
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2024 election results

  • D.C.
  • Idaho
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • North Dakota
  • South Carolina
  • Virgin Islands
Live
Last update 15m ago / 9:55 AM ET

Live Election Coverage

More Coverage