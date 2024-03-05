Super Tuesday 2024 Primary Election Results
Voters in 16 states and one territory head to the polls today in the largest contest so far in the 2024 presidential primary. One state, Alaska, will hold only a Republican contest. And Iowa and American Samoa will hold only Democratic contests.
There are 865 Republican delegates up for grabs today — a total that could propel former President Donald Trump to an insurmountable lead in the GOP contest. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is trying to remain competitive but has found herself trailing Trump in nearly every poll headed into Super Tuesday.
On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is also likely to coast to victories, with 1,420 delegates on the line. Critics of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war have tried to build support for “uncommitted” votes in states where that appears on the ballot or write-ins of “cease-fire,” but in prior contests, the movement has gained little traction. Biden’s other opponents — Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson — will appear on some, but not all, of the ballots.
Republican Primary Results View Delegate Breakdown
Other Key Races
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
Live Election Coverage
Taylor Swift urges followers to vote for the people 'who most represent YOU'
Adam Schiff responds to Katie Porter's criticism of his focus on Republican Steve Garvey
North Carolina voter says he won't back Haley 'because she’s female'
The key primaries beyond the presidential race to watch