Voters in 16 states and one territory head to the polls today in the largest contest so far in the 2024 presidential primary. One state, Alaska, will hold only a Republican contest. And Iowa and American Samoa will hold only Democratic contests.

There are 865 Republican delegates up for grabs today — a total that could propel former President Donald Trump to an insurmountable lead in the GOP contest. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is trying to remain competitive but has found herself trailing Trump in nearly every poll headed into Super Tuesday.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is also likely to coast to victories, with 1,420 delegates on the line. Critics of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war have tried to build support for “uncommitted” votes in states where that appears on the ballot or write-ins of “cease-fire,” but in prior contests, the movement has gained little traction. Biden’s other opponents — Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson — will appear on some, but not all, of the ballots.