Tennessee Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Tennessee is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 7 p.m. CT. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump faces off against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for the state’s 58 delegates. Five other Republicans appear on the ballot despite having withdrawn from the race. President Joe Biden is the only Democrat on the ballot. There are 63 delegates up for grabs.
Republicans58 delegates at stake
Republican County Results
Democrats63 delegates at stake
Democratic County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
