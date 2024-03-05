Texas is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 8 p.m. CT with some far western areas closing at 8 p.m. MT. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump faces off against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for the state’s 161 delegates. Five other Republicans appear on the ballot despite having withdrawn from the race. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden faces challengers Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips for the state's 244 delegates. Progressive activist Cenk Uygur is on the ballot as well despite not meeting the qualifications to serve as president, as he is not a natural-born citizen.