Updated: 12:55 PM ET

First Polls Close

04hours
:
38minutes
Vermont Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
VermontgopRepublican President 0% in
Full results
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 276
Haley 43
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
Full Coverage
Live Updates

First Polls Close

04hours
:
38minutes
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Vermont Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
VermontgopRepublican President 0% in
Full results
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 276
Haley 43
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 12:48 PM ET

Texas Senate Primary Results 2024

Texas races
president house

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred is running against state Sen. Roland Gutierrez in the Democratic primary to take on Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November. The map of Senate seats up for re-election in 2024 favors Republicans; if Democrats stand a chance of winning, it'll be in seats like this one. Cruz narrowly won re-election in 2018, but Texans haven't elected a Democrat statewide since 1994. Polls begin closing at 7 p.m. local time.

Republicans

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 2,200,000)
Skip to GOP county results

Democrats

Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 1,000,000)
Skip to DEM county results
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 1,000,000)
Skip to DEM county results

Rep-U.S. Senate Presidential County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Anderson0% in
Andrews0% in
Angelina0% in
Aransas0% in
Live
Last update 12m ago / 1:09 PM ET

Live Election Coverage

More Coverage

Dem-U.S. Senate Presidential County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Anderson0% in
Andrews0% in
Angelina0% in
Aransas0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

Find Your Congressional District

We will only use your address to look up your district.

2024 election results

Live
Last update 12m ago / 1:09 PM ET

Live Election Coverage

More Coverage