U.S. Rep. Colin Allred is running against state Sen. Roland Gutierrez in the Democratic primary to take on Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November. The map of Senate seats up for re-election in 2024 favors Republicans; if Democrats stand a chance of winning, it'll be in seats like this one. Cruz narrowly won re-election in 2018, but Texans haven't elected a Democrat statewide since 1994. Polls begin closing at 7 p.m. local time.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
