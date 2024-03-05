Updated: 12:55 PM ET

Last update 12:48 PM ET

Utah Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

Utah is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 8 p.m. MT. Republicans will choose which candidate, former President Donald Trump or former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, will get their 40 delegates. Three other candidates appear on the ballot despite having withdrawn from the race. For Democrats, the choice is between President Joe Biden, Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips for the state’s 30 delegates.

Republicans40 delegates at stake

Polls close at 11:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 100,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 100,000)
Republican County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Beaver0% in
Box Elder0% in
Cache0% in
Carbon0% in
Last update 12m ago / 1:09 PM ET

Live Election Coverage

More Coverage

Democrats30 delegates at stake

Polls close at 10:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 100,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 100,000)
Democratic County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Beaver0% in
Box Elder0% in
Cache0% in
Carbon0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

