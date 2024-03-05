Vermont is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET. For Republicans, the choice is between former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for the state’s 17 delegates. Four other candidates remain on the ballot despite having withdrawn from the race. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden faces challengers Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips for the state’s 16 delegates. Progressive activist Cenk Uygur is on the ballot as well despite not meeting the qualifications to serve as president, as he is not a natural-born citizen.