Full Coverage
Live Updates
Vermont Republican President results
Trump
0%
Haley
0%
VermontgopRepublican President 0% in
Full results
1,215 Needed To Win
National LeadersRepublican Delegates
Full breakdown
Trump 276
Haley 43
DeSantis 9
Ramaswamy 3
Last update 12:48 PM ET

Virginia Presidential Primary Election Results 2024

Virginia is holding Democratic and Republican presidential primaries today. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET. For Republicans, the choice is between former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for the state’s 48 delegates. Four other candidates remain on the ballot despite having withdrawn from the race. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden faces challengers Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips for the state’s 99 delegates.

Republicans48 delegates at stake

Polls close at 7:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 900,000)
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 900,000)
Republican County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Accomack0% in
Albemarle0% in
Alexandria0% in
Alleghany0% in
Last update 11m ago / 1:09 PM ET

Live Election Coverage

Democrats99 delegates at stake

Polls close at 7:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 600,000)
Democratic County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Accomack0% in
Albemarle0% in
Alexandria0% in
Alleghany0% in

Exit Polls

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

Last update 11m ago / 1:09 PM ET

