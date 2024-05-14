West Virginia Attorney General Primary Results 2024
With the governorship and a Senate seat open, the next level of statewide offices has attracted a number of Republican candidates looking to take the next step up in West Virginia politics. The GOP primary pits state Auditor J.B. McCuskey, who switched from the governor's race, against state Sen. Mike Stuart.
Republicans
Democrats
Republican County Results
Democratic County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
