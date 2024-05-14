West Virginia Governor Primary Results 2024
A crowded field of Republicans are seeking to succeed Gov. Jim Justice, who is running in the GOP Senate primary. State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, former state legislator Moore Capito (the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito), car dealer Chris Miller, Secretary of State Mac Warner and others will all be on Tuesday's primary ballot in the red state.
Republicans
Democrats
Republican County Results
Democratic County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
