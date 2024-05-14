West Virginia Senate Primary Results 2024
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's retirement means the main action in this race could be the Republican primary. Gov. Jim Justice has the backing of former President Donald Trump, but Rep. Alex Mooney and allies are still trying to undercut Justice, a former Democrat, from the right to gain traction in the race.
Republicans
Democrats
Republican County Results
Democratic County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)
