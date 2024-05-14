IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

West Virginia Senate Primary Results 2024

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's retirement means the main action in this race could be the Republican primary. Gov. Jim Justice has the backing of former President Donald Trump, but Rep. Alex Mooney and allies are still trying to undercut Justice, a former Democrat, from the right to gain traction in the race.

Republicans

Democrats

