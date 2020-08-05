Wyoming Presidential Primary Election Results 2024
Donald Trump has secured the delegates needed to win the Republican nomination. Joe Biden has secured the delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination.
Democrats
Projected winner
JOE BIDEN WINS THE WYOMING PRIMARY
Candidate
Del. (13)
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Joe Biden
+13
380
96.0%
Uncommitted
0
13
3.3%
Other
0
3
0.8%
99% expected votes in (Est. remaining Less than 500)
