California Senate Primary Special Results 2024
This special election will determine who will serve out the end of the term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., which ends in January 2025. The race features the same major candidates as the California Senate election for the full, six-year term that begins in January. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee as well as Republican Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers star, are running in the all-party primary. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will proceed to the general election in November for this shortened term. Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., is currently serving in Feinstein's seat and declined to run for either this special election or the full-term election. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT.
U.S. Senate Special Primary Presidential County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
