This special election will determine who will serve out the end of the term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., which ends in January 2025. The race features the same major candidates as the California Senate election for the full, six-year term that begins in January. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee as well as Republican Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers star, are running in the all-party primary. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will proceed to the general election in November for this shortened term. Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., is currently serving in Feinstein's seat and declined to run for either this special election or the full-term election. Polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

