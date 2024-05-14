Nebraska Senate Primary Special Results 2024
GOP Sen. Pete Ricketts is running for the remainder of former Sen. Ben Sasse's term. Ricketts, the former governor of Nebraska, was appointed by his successor to take over Sasse's seat after Sasse left the Senate to run the University of Florida last year.
Republicans
Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Pete RickettsIncumbent
0
0.0%
Mac Stevens
0
0.0%
John Glen Weaver
0
0.0%
Democrats
Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Preston Love
0
0.0%
Write-ins
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 80,000)
Republican County Results
MAP VIEW:
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Democratic County Results
MAP VIEW:
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)