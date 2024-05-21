IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

California House Special Results 2024

Republicans will pad their narrow House GOP majority when former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's old district selects a replacement. GOP candidates nabbed both slots in the top-two primary: McCarthy-endorsed Vince Fong, a state legislator, and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

Polls close at 11:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 100,000)

House 20 Special County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Fresno0% in
Kern0% in
Kings0% in
Tulare0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2024 election results