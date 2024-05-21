California House Special Results 2024
Republicans will pad their narrow House GOP majority when former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's old district selects a replacement. GOP candidates nabbed both slots in the top-two primary: McCarthy-endorsed Vince Fong, a state legislator, and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.
Polls close at 11:00 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Mike BoudreauxGOP
0
0.0%
Vince FongGOP
0
0.0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 100,000)
House 20 Special County Results
county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Fresno0% in
M. BoudreauxMike BoudreauxGOP
0
0.0%
V. FongVince FongGOP
0
0.0%
Kern0% in
M. BoudreauxMike BoudreauxGOP
0
0.0%
V. FongVince FongGOP
0
0.0%
Kings0% in
M. BoudreauxMike BoudreauxGOP
0
0.0%
V. FongVince FongGOP
0
0.0%
Tulare0% in
M. BoudreauxMike BoudreauxGOP
0
0.0%
V. FongVince FongGOP
0
0.0%
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)