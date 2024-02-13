New York House Special Election Live Results 2024
Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
New York will hold a special election today in the 3rd Congressional District after the seat was vacated when the House voted to expel then-Rep. George Santos. Democratic former Rep. Tom Suozzi faces Republican Mazi Pilip, a Nassau County legislator and Ethiopian immigrant who served in the Israel Defense Forces. The winner will impact the closely divided House, where Republicans hold only a narrow majority. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.
