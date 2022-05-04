IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Prospect of losing abortion rights jolts Democrats ahead of midterms

Pro-abortion rights supporters protest outside the Supreme Court, on May 3, 2022.
Valerie Plesch for NBC News

The probability that a conservative Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade offers Democrats a clear and powerful message.

Map: See which states would ban, restrict or protect abortions

Abortion opinion leak unprecedented but not a Supreme Court first

Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Apr. 23, 2021.
7 key sections and takeaways from the Supreme Court draft opinion

Supreme Court orders probe into source of leak after confirming authenticity

Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?

How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion

How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

States prepare for action after Supreme Court opinion leaked

Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak

How overturning Roe v. Wade would affect access to abortions

Watch: Man scales 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, is arrested on rooftop

How Biden's stance on abortion has evolved over 50 years

Next steps for Biden administration, Congress following leak of authentic Roe v. Wade draft

Phoebe Bridgers opens up about getting an abortion, says everyone deserves 'access'

The Grammy-nominated singer made the revelation in the wake of a leaked draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.
The biggest health risks women would face if Roe v. Wade is overturned

"There are going to be women that will die from pregnancy because of this decision, period," one OBGYN said.
Susan Collins' statement on the leaked Roe draft is astounding

That Collins was able to blithely announce her confidence in Kavanaugh and Gorsuch's support of Roe is more than infuriating. It’s alarming.
Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked

A draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was published Monday by Politico indicating that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.
GOP demands probe into leaked draft Supreme Court abortion decision

Chief Justice John Roberts ordered the marshal of the court to investigate the leak, but Republican lawmakers called for a Justice Department investigation too.
Latino abortion rights advocates warn of ‘dark times’ if Roe v. Wade is reversed

The impact of the Supreme Court decision would "fall hardest on those who already struggle to access health care, including abortion," says a national abortion rights leader.
'Jane Roe' daughter fears Supreme Court abortion decision draft 'could take us back 50 years' 

Melissa Mills, eldest daughter of Norma McCorvey, said whether to have an abortion "shouldn’t be anybody else’s choice but that woman who needs to make that decision."
Gen Z group seeks to flood anti-abortion websites after draft opinion overturning Roe

Gen-Z for Change says it has plans to recruit coders and researchers to overwhelm tip lines, rendering them useless.
Anti-abortion activist climbs San Francisco skyscraper, arrested on trespassing charges

Maison Des Champs, 22, was detained by police on top of Salesforce Tower, America's 12th tallest building, and booked for alleged trespassing and resisting arrest.
Map: These ‘trigger law’ states would ban abortion only if Roe is overturned 

Rather than challenge Roe v. Wade, 13 states have drafted laws to sidestep it entirely.

Biden says draft opinion to overturn Roe is 'radical,' goes beyond abortion rights

The president said his administration would be prepared to respond should the court overturn the precedent, a possibility Democrats have been preparing for.
