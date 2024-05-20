The power — and limit — of abortion for Democrats in 2024: From the Politics Desk

Welcome to the online version of From the Politics Desk, an evening newsletter that brings you the NBC News Politics team’s latest reporting and analysis from the campaign trail, the White House and Capitol Hill.

In today’s edition, senior politics editor Mark Murray breaks down new polling that shows the limits of abortion as a political issue for Democrats in 2024. Plus, national political reporter Bridget Bowman reports on how pro-Israel groups are wading into GOP primaries. And the prosecution rests in Donald Trump's trial.

New polls show abortion’s power — and limits — as a 2024 issue

By Mark Murray

The issue of abortion remains a powerful force for Democrats in the 2024 election, with some 60% of voters disapproving the overturning of Roe v. Wade and supporting abortion rights in most cases.

But the issue also has limits — at least in the context of the showdown between President Joe Biden and Trump.

That’s the takeaway from a pair of recent CBS News/YouGov polls of Arizona and Florida, where abortion has been a major dynamic since Roe v. Wade’s downfall. In Florida, a six-week abortion ban has gone into effect, while the state also has a ballot measure in November to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. And in Arizona, the governor signed legislation repealing the state’s 1864 abortion ban. The state is also expected to have an abortion rights amendment on the ballot.

The positive news for Democrats: Nearly two-thirds of voters in both states believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and a slim majority say that abortion will be a major factor in their vote.

Additionally, 6 in 10 voters would support a state amendment establishing a constitutional right to abortion in each state.

That’s the clear power of abortion. But there are other findings in the polls suggesting the limits of that power.

While slight majorities in both states say abortion will be a major factor in their vote, that’s down considerably from the 8 in 10 voters who say that about the economy and inflation, as well as the 7 in 10 who say that about the state of democracy.

And this might be the most significant set of abortion numbers in the poll: Half of voters say Trump deserves neither credit nor blame for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

That compares to approximately 10% to 15% of voters who give Trump credit, and roughly 35% to 40% who blame him in those states.

So while Democrats and the Biden campaign have attacked Trump for being personally responsible for the Supreme Court overturning Roe — with Trump’s three appointments to the court — a sizable chunk of voters in Arizona and Florida don’t buy that argument.

At least not yet.

Pro-Israel groups ramp up spending against Republicans

By Bridget Bowman

Divisions over Israel have often drawn outside groups supportive of the country into contentious Democratic primaries. But this year, as Israel’s war with Hamas rages on, these groups are increasingly taking aim at Republicans.

United Democracy Project, a super PAC tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, did not engage in any GOP primaries in the last election cycle. This time around, the group has targeted three Republicans running for Congress.

The Republican Jewish Coalition has also intervened in two GOP primaries so far, with potentially more to come. The coalition has played in Republican contests in the past, but is engaging in more races this year.

The moves come as some Republicans are embracing a more isolationist foreign policy, echoing former President Donald Trump’s “America first” mantra and calling for a focus on issues at home rather than abroad. And others have opposed sending additional aid to Israel.

Kentucky’s 4th District: UDP is airing ads against Rep. Thomas Massie, who is facing two primary challengers on Tuesday. But the group said it is more focused on denting Massie if he chooses to seek higher office — like Mitch McConnell’s Senate seat — in the future rather than defeating him in the primary in his conservative district.

Texas’ 23rd District: UDP and RJC are also targeting gun rights activist Brandon Herrera, who is challenging Rep. Tony Gonzales in next week’s GOP runoff primary. The groups have highlighted Herrera’s past comments making light of veteran suicides and Nazi Germany.

Virginia’s 5th District: RJC endorsed state Sen. John McGuire, who is challenging House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, but has not yet announced any spending ahead of the June 18 primary election.

Indiana’s 8th District: The two groups spent a combined $3 million against former Rep. John Hostettler, who lost his GOP primary race this month. Hostettler had opposed a resolution supporting Israel amid its conflict with the Palestinians in October 2000.

Read more →

Prosecutors rest their case against Donald Trump in dramatic day of testimony

By Adam Reiss, Jillian Frankel and Dareh Gregorian

Prosecutors rested their case against Trump on Monday after another dramatic day of testimony from his former lawyer Michael Cohen, while the judge presiding over the trial ripped into one of the former president’s witnesses for disrespectful behavior.

Judge Juan Merchan briefly booted the public from the courtroom after scolding witness, defense attorney Robert Costello, outside the presence of the jury. Costello had visibly and audibly reacted to the prosecution’s objections and the judge’s rulings.

Costello is a veteran New York criminal defense attorney who represented Rudy Giuliani and whom Cohen had discussed the possibility of hiring at one point. Cohen never retained him, and the pair have since trashed each other publicly.

Costello was the second defense witness called by Trump, following testimony from a paralegal in Blanche’s office about Cohen’s phone records. Despite Trump’s pre-trial claim he would “absolutely” testify in the case it seems unlikely he will take the stand.

Cohen finished his testimony in dramatic fashion as well — he admitted he conned Trump and his company out of money while also maintaining his former boss signed off the hush money payment at the heart of trial.

At the start of court Monday, the judge announced that closing arguments, which he had tentatively scheduled to begin on Tuesday, would be pushed back one week because of the holiday weekend. They’re now tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 28.

Read more from the Trump trial →

🗞️ Today’s top stories 🤝 A tough task: Biden made uniting the country a key part of his 2020 pitch, yet the U.S. remains bitterly divided. But his allies say he’s still working toward that goal, and could appoint Republicans to Cabinet positions if he’s re-elected. Read more →

Biden made uniting the country a key part of his 2020 pitch, yet the U.S. remains bitterly divided. But his allies say he’s still working toward that goal, and could appoint Republicans to Cabinet positions if he’s re-elected. Read more → 🇮🇱 Pushing back: Biden said it was "outrageous" that the International Criminal Court is seeking to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders. Read more →

Biden said it was "outrageous" that the International Criminal Court is seeking to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders. Read more → 📺 On the airwaves: The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights group, is preparing to spend $15 million to help re-elect Biden, focusing its effort on six battleground states. Read more →

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights group, is preparing to spend $15 million to help re-elect Biden, focusing its effort on six battleground states. Read more → ⚖️ Hurry up and wait: The hottest ticket in New York City is Trump’s hush money trial – and some are willing to pay big bucks for others to wait in line for them. Read more →

The hottest ticket in New York City is Trump’s hush money trial – and some are willing to pay big bucks for others to wait in line for them. Read more → 🗳️ Balancing act: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is still facing a fight over her role overseeing Trump’s election interference case in Georgia, also needs to convince voters to keep her in her job. That starts with Tuesday’s primary, which The Washington Post dives into. Read more →

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is still facing a fight over her role overseeing Trump’s election interference case in Georgia, also needs to convince voters to keep her in her job. That starts with Tuesday’s primary, which The Washington Post dives into. Read more → 🙅🏻 Rubio’s refusal: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a potential running mate for Trump, refused during an appearance on “Meet the Press” Sunday to say he would accept the results of the 2024 presidential election. Read more →

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a potential running mate for Trump, refused during an appearance on “Meet the Press” Sunday to say he would accept the results of the 2024 presidential election. Read more → 🎂 Surprise party: Rudy Giuliani’s 80th birthday party included a surprise (and probably unwelcome) birthday gift: a notice of his indictment in the Arizona election interference case. Read more →

