Biden reveals his favorite memes (and there are lots of good ones)

The well-documented close relationship between Barack Obama and his then-vice president, Joe Biden, has made for some comic relief on the internet.

Memes featuring the two have been shared widely on social media and Biden told NBC News the good-natured memes convey a sentiment about their relationship that he said is "in essence…all true."

The veep says he is aware that it's probably how many young people know him.

We flipped through several memes together and Biden said they are reflective of his relationship with Obama.

Some of his favorites?

"A couple of ones I liked were ones where I was trying on Ray Bans and he's lying on the couch and I turn around and I said, 'Which ones do you like?' And he looks at me and says, 'Joe, Joe, come on, focus here.'"

Biden, who is promoting his new book, "Promise me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose," which focuses on the death of his son Beau from cancer, also thinks one of the best memes — and many would agree — was the one where he says, "Barack…I put in the drawer fake birth certificates."

