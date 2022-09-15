Biden to meet family members of Russian detainees Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will meet Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan as the White House continues to push for their release from detention in Russia, said a senior administration official.

The meetings with Griner’s wife Cherelle and Whelan’s sister Elizabeth, which will take place separately, will be the first between Biden and the family members, though they spoke by phone in July.

"The president wants to make sure their families know they remain front of mind and that his team is working on this every day," the official said.

The news was first reported by the AP.

The White House has been in talks with Russian officials over the release of the two Americans and Biden said last month he was hopeful a deal could be made to release Griner. But since then, there have been few signs of progress from the administration.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in jail by a Moscow court last month and her defense team is appealing the ruling. Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 after authorities said they found cannabis-infused vape cartridges in her luggage. Whelan has been detained since 2018 and is serving a 16-year sentence.

The U.S. government has said both have been wrongfully detained.

The U.S. had offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who has been serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S., NBC News reported in July. Russia said after Griner’s sentencing that it was ready to discuss the possibility of a swap.

The U.S. has been following up on that proposal and discussions are ongoing, State Dept. spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday.

The meeting comes shortly after reports that former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who has been involved in past hostage negotiations, was in Moscow this week.

Price said the U.S. was concerned that a private citizen trying to broker a deal would hinder the U.S. efforts through official channels when asked about Richardson’s trip.