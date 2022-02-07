Biden to meet with German chancellor amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scheduled to host the new chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on Monday at the White House, where the two leaders are expected to discuss the increasing threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and its NATO partners have expressed increasing concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has positioned 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border, plans to invade sometime soon. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press’’ that “an invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time.”

Scholz, who took over leadership of his country in December, has faced sharp criticism at home and abroad for not playing a more active role in addressing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Scholz has refused to send arms to Ukraine, instead offering 5,000 helmets which Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, dismissed as “a joke.” And Scholz has also declined to specify what type of sanctions he would support if Russia were to invade.

In a call with reporters Sunday evening, a senior administration official said that the two leaders would discuss “their shared concerns about Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border and their shared commitment to both ongoing diplomatic efforts to encourage Russia to de-escalate tensions as well as ongoing efforts to ensure deterrence to further Russian aggression.”

The official said Biden and Scholz would also discuss the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a 745-mile natural gas pipeline that bypasses Ukrainian transit infrastructure to deliver Russian gas directly to Germany.

The U.S. has warned that the pipeline could make Germany overly reliant on Russia for energy. The Ukrainian government, which will lose out on a substantial amount of revenue due to the new pipeline, has called Nord Stream 2 an “existential threat” to its security.

Scholz has not made clear whether he would agree to end the pipeline project if Russia invades Ukraine. In an interview with The Washington Post published on Sunday, Scholz, when asked about the pipeline, said: “Please understand that I will not get into any specifics, but our answer will be united and decisive.”

The pipeline has been built but is not yet operational.

The Biden administration official said that the U.S. has made its position on the pipeline “very clear.”

“If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another Nord Stream 2 will not move forward,” the official said, but declined to say whether Germany agreed with that position.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, as well as economic and security issues, the White House said.

Biden and Scholz are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at the White House following their meeting.