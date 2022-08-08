Borrowers, lenders left in limbo as deadline to extend student loan payment pause nears

WASHINGTON — With the federal student loan payment pause set to expire at the end of the month and no announcement yet from President Joe Biden on whether he will issue another extension, borrowers and lenders are growing increasingly frustrated over the lack of clear policy direction.

Although most debt forgiveness advocates, policy experts and loan servicers do not expect the president to restart federal loan payments so close to the midterm elections, the White House’s drawn-out decision-making process has led to uncertainty for both borrowers trying to plan their finances and servicers who are unsure of whether they need to start notifying loan holders about upcoming payments.

“Financial stress is the number one stressor in people’s lives and this is adding even more stress and confusion,” said Natalia Abrams, president and founder of Student Debt Crisis Center. “Education Secretary [Miguel] Cardona said he would give borrowers ample notice — we are now just three weeks away from a financial cliff.”

Biden has extended the federal student loan moratorium, which began under former President Donald Trump, four times but the White House hasn't said if they'll continue to extend it. The White House did not return a request for comment.

Debt forgiveness advocates say that inflation is already putting a financial strain on many borrowers and the president’s delayed announcement is unnecessarily contributing to peoples’ financial anxiety. Adding to the uncertainty is the lack of clarity around if and when the president will cancel some student loans.

“It is really confusing for borrowers and servicers to navigate,” said Kyra Taylor, an attorney at National Consumer Law Center. “There’s this question of ‘when will I have to make payments again?’ And then there’s a secondary question of ‘how much am I going to have to repay with cancellation looming?’”

Biden could announce a decision on the student loan payment pause by the end of the week, according to people familiar with White House discussions, but it is unclear where the president currently stands on debt cancelation. Biden said that he would make a decision on student loan cancelation by the end of August.

Earlier this year, Biden indicated that he was open to $10,000 of debt relief per borrower, but some debt relief advocates worry that he has since cooled to the idea in part due to concerns about inflation.

The president could extend the student loan moratorium until next summer, according to a person briefed on the White House discussions.

Federal student loan holders haven’t had to make payments since March 2020, when Trump signed into law the CARES Act, which paused payments through Sept. 2020 and stopped interest from accruing for the roughly 42 million borrowers.

Trump later took executive action to extend the deferral period through Jan. 2021. Biden, on his first day in office, signed an executive order continuing it through Sept. 30. He has since issued three more extensions, with the most recent extension expiring on Aug. 31.

The moratorium doesn’t apply to borrowers with privately held loans.

The lack of guidance from the White House this close to the moratorium expiration has also made planning difficult for loan servicers, who are responsible for clearly communicating with borrowers about when their payments are due.

Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, said companies that administer student loans will have to proceed as if payments will resume in September even though that possibility remains increasingly unlikely.

To prepare, the companies have been hiring thousands of workers to manage what they anticipate will be questions from millions of borrowers once payments resume. If the loan payments don’t restart, many of those workers will be out of a job, Buchanan said.

Buchanan said the loan administrators have been given no formal guidance from the federal government about when repayments will start and if there will be any type of loan forgiveness. But if they aren’t given an update in the next several days, the companies will be required by law to send out a notice this week to all borrowers telling them they will have to start repaying their loans in September.

“We put all that effort into something that 10 or 15 days before it’s going to happen, the government changes its mind,” said Buchanan. “There’s an enormous amount of wasted administrative costs, there are tens of millions of dollars that go into every time we ramp up to start and then don’t. It really is quite a waste of resources.”