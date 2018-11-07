But Republicans appeared to hold on in some closely-fought contests, such as Virginia's 5th Congressional District: the seat, which had been held by GOP Rep. Tom Garrett, was projected to go to Republican Denver Riggleman over Democrat Leslie Cockburn.

And in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District, Rep. Andy Barr was projected to hold off a stiff challenge by Democrat Amy McGrath. Republican Bryan Steil will hold onto the seat in Wisconsin held by Speaker Paul Ryan who is set to retire at the end of the year.

Across the country, voter turnout records seemed poised to fall, as the fight over control of Congress reached the final round of what was widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump and his first two years in office.

According to NBC News exit polls, two out of every three voters Tuesday said Trump was a factor in their House vote, with 26 percent saying they cast their vote to express support for the president and 38 percent saying their vote was intended to oppose the president.

As the night began, Republicans held a 235-193 advantage in the lower chamber, with seven vacant seats.

Democrats had hoped to experience a wave election similar to the 2006 midterms when they captured 31 GOP-held seats amid voter discontent with President George W. Bush and the Iraq war. Republicans had been hopeful the booming economy this year could benefit their party.

Except for two recent midterm elections — in 1998, amid President Bill Clinton's impeachment saga, and in 2002, the year after the Sept. 11 attacks — midterm elections have generally been unfavorable to the party in control of the White House. Since President Harry S. Truman's tenure, the incumbent president's party has averaged a loss of more than 28 House seats in his first midterm election.

Trump, who had no public events Tuesday, said earlier in the week that Democrats could win the House.

"It will be ridiculous, frankly," he said at a campaign rally in Huntington, West Virginia. "It'll be bad for our country. The Democrats — and it could happen. Could happen. We're doing very well, and we're doing really well in the Senate. But it could happen."

Analysts have predicted that Democrats had a much better chance at winning the House than the Senate, where Republicans currently hold a narrow 51-49 majority. It was a difficult path for Democrats to reclaim the upper chamber, with far more Democratic than Republican seats up for re-election, and 10 of their incumbents running in states won by Trump in 2016.

Asked by reporters early Tuesday if she were 100 percent confident Democrats would re-take the House, Pelosi answered in the affirmative: "Yes, I am," she said.

Political observers had eyed 15 Republican-held House seats that are most likely to flip to Democrats in states such as Florida, Kansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Iowa and California, among others.

Several of those seats had been held by GOP lawmakers who decided to retire, including Reps. Frank LoBiondo, R-N.J., Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., and Ryan Costello, R-Pa. By 10 p.m. ET, several of those seats flipped to Democratic control.

There are also 23 races that are mostly considered toss-ups in states like Virginia, Illinois, Michigan and Texas, such as the races between incumbent Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, and Democrat Colin Allred; incumbent Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and Democrat Anthony Brindisi; and incumbent Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., and Democrat Harley Rouda.