21 House Republicans only ones to vote against bill honoring Jan. 6 first responders

The House on Tuesday passed a bill to award congressional gold medals to honor the Capitol Police officers and others who protected the Capitol during a pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6 by a vote of 406-21.

"The desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American Democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our Nation’s history," the legislation says.

The bill provides for four gold medals in honor of the first responders — one for the Capitol Police, one for the Metropolitan Police, one for the Smithsonian and one for Architect of the Capitol.

The 21 "no" votes against the bill came from Republicans, including Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who downplayed the day's violence during a hearing last month.

“There was an undisciplined mob. There were some rioters, and some who committed acts of vandalism. But let me be clear, there was no insurrection and to call it an insurrection in my opinion, is a bold faced lie. Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol, and walk through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures, you know,” Clyde said then.

“If you didn't know that TV footage was a video from January the sixth, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit,” he added.

Also voting "no" was Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, who called the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt, one of the rioters "an execution," and Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who'd pointed to Jan. 6th as a "1776" moment before the riot.

The House legislation also paid honor to Officer William Evans, who was killed in an April when a knife-wielding attacker rammed a security barricade with his car at the Capitol.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said he'd voted for previous legislation honoring first responders, but said in a statement he voted against the new bill because Democrats were playing "political games" by quietly including Evans in the measure.

“Officer William 'Billy' Evans was killed and Officer Kenneth Shaver was injured by a man obsessed with the Nation of Islam," Roy said.

"Because this incident does not fit into the left’s narrative, the Democrats and media have been silent about this attack. I will always back the blue and recognize the bravery of law enforcement— they are true American heroes. I will however, not condone this obvious political maneuver by the Democrats."

Companion legislation was also unveiled in the Senate by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.