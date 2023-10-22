These 9 candidates have joined the House speaker race after Jim Jordan dropped out

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik on Sunday announced in a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that nine candidates have joined the race for speaker after Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, dropped his bid last week.

Stefanik noted the deadline to announce a speaker bid was at noon E.T. Sunday.

The GOP candidate forum is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday. Then, an internal conference vote will occur 9 a.m. Tuesday. Speaker Pro Tem Patrick McHenry has said his intention is to move to a floor vote “as soon as Tuesday.”

These are the candidates who have thrown their hat in the ring:

Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., ahead of the third vote for Rep. Jim Jordan's speakership bid on Oct. 20. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Emmer, the No. 3 Republican in leadership, officially announced his bid on Saturday, a day after he began making calls. He quickly picked up an endorsement from ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

“If given the opportunity to be your Speaker, we will use that same culture of teamwork, communication, and respect to build on the moments that brought us success, learn from our mistakes, and keep fighting for each and every one of you and our Republican majority,” Emmer wrote in a letter to colleagues.

Emmer, who previously served as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, also vowed to “always be honest and direct with all of you, even if we disagree” in his letter.

GOP Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson of Louisiana

Rep. Mike Johnson. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images file

Johnson also started making calls Friday before announcing his speakership bid Saturday.

“We all agree the urgency of this hour demands a specific plan and bold, decisive action. It also demands a leader who will humble himself each day before Almighty God, selflessly serve the full membership of this body, and fight ceaselessly for our core conservative principles and policies,” Johnson said in a letter to colleagues.

Johnson, an attorney and former talk show host, is serving his fourth term and sits on the House Judiciary Committee. He previously voiced his support for Jordan’s speakership bid.

Jack Bergman of Michigan

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., at the Capitol on Oct. 19. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Bergman, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general and a fourth-term lawmaker, announced his speakership bid Friday.

“The regular functioning of the federal government can’t wait on useless infighting and arguments,” Bergman said in a statement. “What matters right now is choosing a Speaker in order to make sure that our government — and particularly our military — is funded, and that both our homeland and our critical allies are secure in this time of crisis.”

James Hogge, communications director for Bergman, said the congressman had “proudly supported” Jordan’s speakership bid, but was “approached by colleagues and has had conversations about a possible Speaker run” following the second round of voting.

Byron Donalds of Florida

Rep. Byron Donalds. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file

Donalds, a second term lawmaker, sits on the Financial Services and Oversight committees. He announced his speakership bid Friday.

“My sole focus will be securing our border, funding our government responsibly, advancing a conservative vision for the House of Representatives and the American people, and expanding our Republican majority,” Donalds said in his announcement.

Donalds, who makes frequent appearances on right-wing media, was nominated for speaker by his conservative Freedom Caucus colleagues in January.

Kevin Hern of Oklahoma

Rep. Kevin Hern. Win McNamee / Getty Images file

Hern, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus of conservatives on Capitol Hill, launched a bid Friday.

“I’m in,” Hern told NBC News as he left a closed-door meeting of Republicans Friday. Hern had voted in support of Jordan’s speaker bid.

“We must unify and do it fast,” Hern said in a statement announcing his own bid. “I’ve spoken to every member of the conference over the last few weeks.”

“We need a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success, which is why I’m running for Speaker of the House,” he added.

Dan Meuser

of Pennsylvania

Rep. Dan Meuser. Mariam Zuhaib / AP file

tMeuser, a former business executive, signaled his consideration of a bid after Jordan dropped out of the race.

“I come from the business world, and I plan to bring, if I run, a business perspective to things and gain consensus,” Meuser said Friday.

Meuser entered Congress in 2019 and currently serves on the House Financial Services and Small Business Committees. He previously served as the secretary of revenue in Pennsylvania.

Gary Palme

of Alabama

Rep. Gary Palmer. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call via AP file

tPalmer, a fifth-term congressman who was elected in 2014, is the chair of the Republican Policy Committee since 2019.

He serves on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the Energy and Commerce Committee. Prior to his time in Congress, Palmer co-founded the Alabama Policy Institute, a conservative think tank.

Austin Scott of Georgia

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., at the Capitol on Oct. 13, 2023. Bryan Olin Dozier / AP file

tScott, who had challenged Jordan for speaker, signaled that he’ll run again for the post after Jordan dropped his bid.

“If we are going to be the majority we need to act like the majority, and that means we have to do the right things the right way,” Scott wrote on X. “I supported and voted for Rep. Jim Jordan to be the Speaker of the House. Now that he has withdrawn I am running again to be the Speaker of the House.

Scott previously lost the secret ballot against Jordan in a 124-81 vote.

Pete Sessions of Texas

Rep. Pete Sessions. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call via AP file

Sessions, a former Rules Committee chairman, announced his bid Friday.

“Congressman Sessions believes he can forge a positive path as a conservative leader who can unite the Conference,” his office wrote in a statement.

Sessions also served as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, at the Capitol on Oct. 20, 2023. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Following his defeat on the House floor for a third time last week, Jordan’s speakership bid fell apart Friday after he lost a vote of confidence during a closed-door meeting of Republicans.

The internal, secret-ballot vote was 86 Republicans for Jordan and 112 saying they wanted to move on from him and go with someone else, according to lawmakers as they left the meeting.

Jordan, the Judiciary Committee chairman, had suffered defeat on the House floor for the third time last week, after he received 194 votes — 21 votes short of what he needed to be elected speaker based on attendance. He got five fewer votes compared to the second ballot.

All 210 Democrats united behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York for speaker.