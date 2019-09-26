Breaking News Emails
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is facing a grilling from members of Congress on Thursday about a whistleblower complaint that centers on President Donald Trump and his interactions with Ukraine.
The complaint, which has led to an impeachment inquiry against Trump in the House, says that White House officials were concerned about what the president said in a July phone call with Ukraine’s new leader asking him to investigate former Vice President Biden and his son and intervened to “lock down” the transcript of the call.
The intelligence community's inspector general deemed the complaint an "urgent concern" that he was required by law to provide to the congressional intelligence committees. But Maguire refused to do so on the advice of the Justice Department, resulting in a standoff with Congress that ultimately resulted in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backing a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.
Here's what was said at the hearing minute by minute:
Maguire says he doesn't know who whistleblower is
Schiff pressed Maguire on his timeline and on the claims of executive privilege that contributed the delay in providing the complaint to congressional oversight committees.
Maguire replied that it was “not the timeline I would have desired.”
Schiff then repeatedly asked Maguire whether he felt the whistleblower was a “political hack.”
When he answered the first time, Maguire said, “I don’t know who the whistleblower is.”
Asked again, he said the whistleblower was “operating in good faith.”
Maguire: 'I believe everything here in this matter is totally unprecedented'
Schiff, initiating his questioning of Maguire, immediately asked whether the “complaint involved serious wrongdoing in this case by the president.”
Maguire responded that “it is not for me to decide” what constitutes wrongdoing by the president, but added, “yes, that is the subject of the allegation of this complaint."
Maguire, under questioning about his timeline of events, again told Schiff, “I believe everything here in this matter is totally unprecedented.”
Maguire explains why he didn't release the complaint
Maguire, in his opening statement, explained that he did not immediately forward the complaint to congressional oversight committees within seven days, as is required under current intelligence community whistleblower laws, because the Office of Legal Counsel had concluded that the complaint did not meet the statutory requirement for him “to transmit (it) to the committee.”
He said his office had discussed the matter with White House Office of Legal Counsel and that he was advised that "much of the information in the complaint was in fact, subject to executive privilege — a privilege that I do not have the authority to waive."
After saying he thought the matter "unprecedented," Maguire added, “I also believe I handled this matter in full compliance with the law.”
'I am not partisan,' Maguire says
Maguire, a retired Navy vice admiral who spent 36 years as a Navy SEAL, used much of his opening statement to discuss his long history in public service and to tell the committee.
"I am not partisan, and I am not political,” he said. He also said he supports the whistleblower “and the rights of all whistleblowers.”
Maguire then went through his timeline of events “that led us to the current” moment.
Nunes accuses Dems of 'information warfare'
Schiff wraps up his statement by demanding to know why Maguire refused to turn the whistleblower complaint to Congress within a week, as was required by law.
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking Republican on the committee, delivered his statement next, and spent most of his time attacking Democrats for their “latest” use of “information warfare” against the president.
Schiff ask why DNI didn't provide the complaint to the committee
Maguire entered and took his seat at the witness table and was surrounded by photographers.
The hearing room is at capacity for the public. A moment later, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., gaveled in the hearing and delivered an opening statement in which he said that the transcript of the July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy released Wednesday, as well as the whistleblower complaint released Thursday morning, were evidence that “the president of the United States has betrayed his oath of office.”
Schiff, who said he was pleased when Maguire was named to his position, asked the acting director of national intelligence several questions, including why he chose not to provide the complaint to the committee as required by law, why he went to the Department of Justice for guidance on the matter, and why he allowed the subject of the complaint to play a role in deciding whether Congress would see it.