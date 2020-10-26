Amy Coney Barrett set to be confirmed to Supreme Court on Monday

WASHINGTON — The Republican-controlled Senate is poised to confirm Amy Coney Barrett on Monday as a Supreme Court justice, handing President Donald Trump a political victory days before the election.

The final vote is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday — 30 days after Trump announced he was nominating Barrett for the seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18. The vote could be held later if Democrats force delays.

The White House is considering holding a swearing-in ceremony for Barrett after the vote, either late Monday or Tuesday, according to an administration official.

Only a simple majority, 51 votes, is need to confirm Barrett, and while all members in the Democratic caucus are expected to oppose, Republicans appear to have enough votes to reach that threshold.

With a week until the election, her confirmation is a victory for Trump and the Senate Republicans, all who are campaigning on having delivered a conservative majority on the court.

“We made an important contribution to the future of this country. A lot of what we've done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election. They won't be able to do much about this for a long time to come,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor Sunday.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, reversed course over the weekend and said that she would vote in favor of the nomination despite previously voicing opposition to confirming a justice before Election Day. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans running for re-election, said that she would vote against Barrett.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that the confirmation will be “an inerasable stain on this Republican majority forevermore.” He also voiced outrage at the prospect of Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the vote Monday after five people in his office tested positive for Covid-19.

Democrats have warned that Barrett’s confirmation would lead to the end of the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Nov. 10 in a case challenging the health care law. They also fear that she would vote in favor of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal.