WASHINGTON — The worst mass shooting in modern American history was met with immediate calls for action on gun control Monday from some Democratic lawmakers.

While most of their colleagues on both sides of the aisle stuck to sending condolences to victims and their families in the Las Vegas shooting, Connecticut’s senators expressed outrage that Congress has not done more to restrict access to deadly firearms five years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.

"Nowhere but America do horrific large-scale mass shootings happen with this degree of regularity," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said in a statement.

"This must stop," Murphy continued. "It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren't public policy responses to this epidemic. There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It's time for Congress to get off its ass and do something."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Brother of shooter says there were no warning signs 1:41 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1059679811695" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

There was still little information that had been made public about the type of weapons the Vegas gunman used and how he acquired the weapons. Police say the shooting left 50 dead and sent more than 400 to the hospital.

Connecticut was the epicenter of the gun control debate after the Sandy Hook massacre, and the state’s other Democratic senator, Richard Blumenthal, said he was "furious" at Congress' inaction.

"It has been barely a year since what was previously the largest mass shooting in American history — the deadly attack at Pulse nightclub," Blumenthal said in a statement of the 2016 massacre in Orlando. "In the interim, thousands more have been lost to the daily, ruthless toll of gun violence. Still, Congress refuses to act. I am more than frustrated, I am furious."

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., expressed little hope that Congress would respond any differently this time.

The problem is that "enough" was many many years and many many brutal deaths ago. https://t.co/JKU9W2FlOY — Jim Himes (@jahimes) October 2, 2017

Congress is currently debating two major laws to loosen gun restrictions.

One bill would make permits to carry concealed weapons valid across state lines, effectively undermining states that have chosen to enact stricter gun laws.

The other would make it easier for people to buy silencers, which advocates say would limit hearing damage for hunters and recreational shooters, but which opponents say could make it harder for police to locate gunmen during an active shooting.

Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential nominee, urged supporters to "stand up to the NRA" on that bill.

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and leading gun control advocater, echoed the call for action.

As we grieve for the victims in Las Vegas, let's resolve to stop mass shootings in America – and back up our words with actions. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) October 2, 2017

The political discussion after mass shootings tends to follow a familiar script, with Democrats calling for gun restrictions and Republicans responding by saying Democrats are too quick to politicize tragedies and defending gun rights.

But after years of inaction on guns, Democrats on Monday seemed to have run out of patience.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on Twitter that sending thoughts are prayers is "NOT enough" and that Congress needs to discuss ways to stop gun violence "NOW."

Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough. Not when more moms & dads will bury kids this week, & more sons & daughters will grow up without parents. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

Sen. Sen Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I, asked, "How many lives must be lost before we act?" And Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said his colleagues need to do more than express sympathy.

My soul aches over Las Vegas. My prayers are with the victims. And my prayers are with our nation, may we resolve to do more stop such evil. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 2, 2017

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., the party's former vice presidential nominee and a moderate up for reelection next year, lamented, "We suffer these horrific events repeatedly and do nothing to stop them. We must do better."