WASHINGTON — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., announced Tuesday he will not run for reelection next year, saying he was appalled by President Donald Trump and the direction of the Republican Party.

"We must stop pretending that the conduct of some in our executive branch are normal. They are not normal," Flake said in a passionate speech on the Senate floor that was aimed clearly at Trump.

He added, "When the next generation asks us, why didn’t you do something? Why didn’t you speak up? What are we going to say?”

"There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party," Flake, a strong critic of Trump, told the Arizona Republic.

Earlier this year, he published "Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle," which drew on conservative icon Barry Goldwater while bashing Trump’s brand of politics.

The one-term senator faced a potentially ugly primary against former state Sen. Kelli Ward, a fire-brand conservative backed by former Trump strategist Steve Bannon who had previously challenged Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots, which hails from the Trump wing, called Flake's announcement, "the best decision he ever made as senator."

Flake is an orthodox conservative who took an ideological stand against much of what Trump stands for while still voting with the president and GOP leaders the vast majority of the time.

Despite Flake’s widely recognized talents as a politician, his positioning ultimately left him alienated from both wings of his increasingly divided party.

"He’s sort of in the worst of both worlds," said Arizona Democratic strategist Andy Barr. "Moderates have come to believe that he’ll vote for them when he won’t, and Trump people think he’s the antichrist for some reason."

Democrats had put Flake’s seat in the number-two spot on their target list in next year’s midterm elections, but it’s not immediately clear what Flake’s retirement means for the race.

On the one hand, open seats tend to be more vulnerable, but on the other hand polls showed Flake was unpopular in Arizona, and therefore potentially uniquely vulnerable.