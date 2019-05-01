Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has opted not to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, an aide to the committee said Wednesday evening.
The Justice Department and Democrats on the committee had been at odds over whether the attorney general could be questioned by staffers, in additional to lawmakers. Barr wanted to be questioned only by House members.
Barr's decision not to appear could lead House Democrats to subpoena him, setting the stage for a potential legal battle with the Trump administration.

The Justice Department is expected to issue a letter Wednesday explaining Barr's decision.
The committee still intends to hold a hearing Thursday and chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the panel would "start a process" to compel Barr to testify.
"We may issue a subpoena, but our first priority is to get the unredacted Mueller report," Nadler told reporters.
"He is terrified of having to face a skilled attorney," Nadler said, referring to lawyers for committee Democrats. "That's the most effective way at getting at the facts and getting at the truth...I can understand why he's afraid of facing more effective examination."
Nadler also noted that DOJ hasn't complied with the committee's subpoena for the full unredacted Mueller report, which was due to have been turned over to the panel on Wednesday.
Barr spent several hours Wednesday testifying about special counsel Robert Mueller's report before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he was not questioned by aides, only by senators.
Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, said: "It's a shame members of the House Judiciary Committee won't get the opportunity to hear from Attorney General Barr this Thursday, because Chairman Nadler chose to torpedo our hearing. The attorney general gave clear, informative testimony in the Senate Wednesday, as he offered to do more than a month ago in the House tomorrow."