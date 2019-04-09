Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 9, 2019, 1:00 PM GMT / Updated April 9, 2019, 2:08 PM GMT By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr faced tough questions from a House panel Tuesday morning regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, telling lawmakers he would release a redacted version of the original document "within a week."

Barr’s appearance before the House Appropriations subcommittee which oversees funding for the Commerce and Justice Departments and science agencies marked the first time he has testified publicly before Congress since he released a four-page summary of Mueller’s report last month.

While Barr’s opening statement was focused on the 2020 budget request for his department, lawmakers on the Democratic-controlled committee pressed him on the Mueller report.

Subcommittee chairman Rep. José Serrano, D-N.Y., in his own opening statement, said the panel "could not hold this hearing without mentioning the elephant in the room" — the Mueller report.

He referred to a New York Times report from last week that said the special counsel's office had already created summary documents of the report that Serrano said "were ignored in your letter." He added that, per the reporting, some investigators on the team "felt that your summary understates the level of malfeasance by the President and several of his campaign and White House advisers."

"The American people have been left with many unanswered questions; serious concerns about the process by which you formulated your letter; and uncertainty about when we can expect to see the full report," Serrano said. "...I think it would strike a serious blow to our system and yes, to our democracy if that report is not fully seen."

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the full Appropriations Committee, said in her opening statement that Barr's handling of the Mueller report had been "unacceptable," adding that the speed of Barr's summary of the lengthy document was "more suspicious than impressive."

Barr defended his handling of the document, listing several areas that he believes should be redacted, including grand jury information, information that the intelligence community believes would reveal sources and methods, information in the report that could interfere with ongoing prosecutions and information that “implicates the privacy or reputational interests of peripheral players where there’s a decision not to charge them.”

The attorney general said that Mueller is working with him and his team through the process and that they will “color code” the redacted areas in the report and provide explanatory notes describing the basis for each redaction.

He said that his original timetable “still stands” to release the report by mid-April: “From my standpoint, within a week, I will be in a position to release the report to the public.”

Lowey expressed incredulity that Barr was able to fully digest the Mueller report and compile a summary of it in 48 hours.

“It seems your mind must have already been made up,” she said.

Barr responded that “the thinking of the special counsel was not a mystery to the people of the Department of Justice prior to his submission of the report. He had been interacting, he and his people were interacting with the deputy attorney general.”

He would not respond to questions from Lowey about whether he had shared any additional information from the report with the White House, or whether administration officials had seen the full document.

Democrats have demanded that Barr release the full Mueller report, which spans nearly 400 pages. Barr, who said in a previous letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that he planned to release the report to Congress “in mid-April, if not sooner,” also said that there would be redactions.

House Democrats had given Barr until April 2 to submit the full report to Congress, a deadline that was not met. In response, the House Judiciary Committee last week passed a resolution that authorizes Nadler to issue a subpoena for the full, unredacted report. It has not yet been issued.

Meanwhile, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., called Monday for Mueller to testify before that panel about the report. Nadler echoed the sentiment, but said that they must first receive the report and hear from Barr himself.

“In order to ask Special Counsel Mueller the right questions, the Committee must receive the Special Counsel’s full report and hear from Attorney General Barr about that report on May 2," Nadler tweeted. "We look forward to hearing from Mr. Mueller at the appropriate time.”