Bernie Sanders calls on Buttigieg to take action amid flight delays, cancellations

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is calling on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to protect passengers facing a deluge of problems at airports nationwide as airlines struggle to meet demand.

In a letter to Buttigieg on Tuesday, Sanders acknowledged passengers' frustrations with flight delays, cancelations and high prices and called on the Department of Transportation to take "immediate action" to mitigate these issues.

"During the pandemic, when air travel came to a near halt, U.S. taxpayers came to the rescue and gave $54 billion to the airline industry," Sanders wrote in the letter. "The top eight airlines alone received nearly $50 billion in taxpayer assistance from the federal government. Given all of the generous taxpayer support that has been provided to the airline industry, all of us have a responsibility to make sure that passengers and crew members are treated with respect, not contempt."

Sanders urged Buttigieg to require airlines to refund passengers for flights that are delayed more than an hour, including requiring ticket refunds and alternative transportation for passengers who experience delays of up to four hours and meals and lodging for those delayed longer.

The senator also called on Buttigieg to impose hefty fines on airlines for flights delayed more than two hours and for scheduling flights don't have proper staffing.

"Taxpayers bailed out the airline industry during their time of need," Sanders said. "Now, it is the responsibility of the airline industry and the Department of Transportation to ensure, to the maximum extent possible, that the flying public and crew members are able to get to their destinations on time and without delay."

Similarly, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman also called on the Department of Transportation to take action, saying in a statement Wednesday that the situation is "ridiculous."

"People are missing weddings, funerals, family reunions, and other precious moments because airlines are failing consumers. But this is not just one tough weekend of travel. This is happening weekend after weekend," he said. "This is unacceptable. It’s long past time for our government to step in and bring some order to this situation."