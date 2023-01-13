Biden to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 7

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address before Congress on Feb. 7.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., invited Biden to deliver the address on that date in a letter Friday.

"The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities. In that spirit, it is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 so that you may fulfill your duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union," McCarthy's letter to Biden said.

Biden has accepted the invitation to deliver his speech on that date, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The President is grateful for and accepts Speaker McCarthy’s prompt invitation to address the peoples’ representatives in Congress," she said. "He looks forward to speaking with Republicans, Democrats, and the country about how we can work together to continue building an economy that works from the bottom up and the middle out, keep boosting our competitiveness in the world, keep the American people safe, and bring the country together."

The date is the earliest in the year Biden has addressed Congress as president. Last year, Biden delivered his State of the Union speech in March and his first one, which was an address to a joint session of Congress, was in late April 2021.

This also marks the first address Biden is making as president to a Republican-controlled House. Democrats controlled the lower chamber for the first two years of his presidency.