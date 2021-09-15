IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden to meet with Sens. Manchin, Sinema on Wednesday to discuss spending bill

The two moderate Democratic senators have expressed some opposition to the $3.5 trillion their party is hoping to spend.
Sept. 14, 2021
By Frank Thorp V, Julie Tsirkin and Teaganne Finn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will meet with Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., separately Wednesday, meetings likely to discuss the $3.5 trillion spending and tax bill moving through Congress.

Sinema is scheduled to meet with Biden on Wednesday morning, and Manchin in the evening, two sources familiar tell NBC News. The two have said they will not support the $3.5 trillion price tag on the bill, which Democrats are hoping to pass without any Republican support.

"Everybody knows my position," Manchin told reporters Tuesday. "I’ve been very clear ... I didn’t want anybody to say it was a surprise. So everybody knows pretty much where I am, so we’ll just continue to work through it."

Manchin hasn't detailed specific spending policies he opposes in the emerging package, with one exception: He has rejected the 80 percent clean electricity standard. Sinema also hasn't said what price tag she would support, nor has she stated which provisions she opposes.

