Biden to meet with struggling workers, small business owners about the economic crisis

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a virtual roundtable with workers and small business owners who are struggling because of the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden will participate in the event from Wilmington, Del., according to his daily schedule; the meeting follows the formal introduction of his economic policy team on Tuesday, which includes his choice of Janet Yellen as treasury secretary.

The president-elect is set to receive the presidential daily briefing earlier in the day, which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also is scheduled to receive. The briefs, which they started receiving on Monday, contain high-level intelligence and analysis about a range of national security issues.

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman said he spoke to Biden Tuesday night about a range of issues facing his incoming administration, and the president-elect said his top priority is getting a stimulus deal through Congress even before he takes office early next year. Biden also spoke about his relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"There are a number of things that when McConnell controlled the Senate that people said couldn’t get done, and I was able to get them done with [him]. I was able to get them to, you know, raise taxes on the wealthy," Biden told Friedman. “I think there are trade-offs, that not all compromise is walking away from principle,” Biden added. “He knows me. I know him. I don’t ask him to embarrass himself to make a deal.”

Reacting to GOP lawmakers bashing Neera Tanden, Biden's nominee for Office of Management and Budget director, for her "mean" tweets, Biden said, "That disqualifies almost every Republican senator and 90 percent of the administration,” Biden said. “But by the way, she’s smart as hell. Yeah, I think they’re going to pick a couple of people just to fight [over] no matter what.”

Trump on Wednesday will have lunch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the only event on the president's official White House schedule.