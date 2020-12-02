Biden to meet with struggling workers, small business owners about the economic crisis

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a virtual roundtable with workers and small business owners who are struggling because of the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden will participate in the event from Wilmington, Del., according to his daily schedule; the meeting follows the formal introduction of his economic policy team on Tuesday, which includes his choice of Janet Yellen as treasury secretary.
DOJ investigating ‘bribery-for-pardon’ schemeDec. 2, 202003:22
The president-elect is set to receive the presidential daily briefing earlier in the day, which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also is scheduled to receive. The briefs, which they started receiving on Monday, contain high-level intelligence and analysis about a range of national security issues.
- Instead of attending Biden’s inauguration and swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20, President Donald Trump is considering announcing a 2024 campaign to retake the White House.
- Trump hinted at a 2024 presidential bid during a White House Christmas party Tuesday night that included many members of the Republican National Committee, according to the Associated Press.
- Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale, who was demoted in July and eventually stepped down in September following an incident with police at his Florida home, gave his first interview since his resignation to Fox News on Tuesday. He said that Trump’s biggest misstep was his handling of the coronavirus, saying, “I thought we should have public empathy. I think people are scared.”
- Trump has been discussing the possibility of issuing pardons for his family members and some close associates, multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.
- Federal investigators are looking into a potential “bribery-for-pardon” scheme involving presidential pardons, according to federal court documents unsealed by the chief judge for the federal court in Washington on Tuesday. The redacted documents do not name the individuals involved or Trump and do not indicate if any White House officials had knowledge of the scheme.
- Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling, a Republican, implored the president and other Republicans on Tuesday to condemn the remarks of Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova for saying former Trump cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs should be shot.
- Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, telling The Associated Press: “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman said he spoke to Biden Tuesday night about a range of issues facing his incoming administration, and the president-elect said his top priority is getting a stimulus deal through Congress even before he takes office early next year. Biden also spoke about his relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
"There are a number of things that when McConnell controlled the Senate that people said couldn’t get done, and I was able to get them done with [him]. I was able to get them to, you know, raise taxes on the wealthy," Biden told Friedman. “I think there are trade-offs, that not all compromise is walking away from principle,” Biden added. “He knows me. I know him. I don’t ask him to embarrass himself to make a deal.”
Reacting to GOP lawmakers bashing Neera Tanden, Biden's nominee for Office of Management and Budget director, for her "mean" tweets, Biden said, "That disqualifies almost every Republican senator and 90 percent of the administration,” Biden said. “But by the way, she’s smart as hell. Yeah, I think they’re going to pick a couple of people just to fight [over] no matter what.”
Trump on Wednesday will have lunch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the only event on the president's official White House schedule.