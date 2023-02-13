Biden removes top Capitol administrator after report alleging abuse of power

President Joe Biden has fired Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton, a White House official told NBC News on Monday, in the wake of a report that said he had abused his authority and misused taxpayer money while overseeing the Capitol complex.

“After doing our due diligence, the Architect of [the] Capitol was terminated at the President’s direction,” the official said in a statement.

The move comes months after an inspector general report substantiated claims Blanton had abused his authority. Last week, he was pressed on those findings and other issues while testifying before the Committee on House Administration.

During that hearing, Blanton said he was “frustrated by the current distraction created by the inspector general’s report. “I wholeheartedly reject any assertion I have engaged in unethical behavior during my service to this country,” he said.

The committee chair, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., issued a statement Monday calling on Blanton to resign, saying his "refusal to be transparent and truthful has made clear that he can no longer lead the organization and must resign immediately."

That call was echoed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who tweeted that Blanton "no longer has my confidence to continue in his job. He should resign or President Biden should remove him immediately."

Blanton could only be removed by the president because the Architect of the Capitol is a presidential appointee who's confirmed by the Senate. Blanton was nominated to a 10-year term by former President Donald Trump; he started the job in January 2020.

The inspector general report, released in October, said Blanton had misused his government vehicle by driving it to vacation destinations and allowing his family to use it for personal matters. The report also said that Blanton mischaracterized his government position, at one point chasing down a vehicle that was described as being involved in a hit-and-run and misrepresenting himself as a law enforcement official. In another instance, he called himself an "agent" after getting in an accident at a brewery while using the vehicle on vacation, the report found.

The misuse of the government vehicle resulted in "no less than $13,926.56 as net questioned costs," the report found.

Blanton was the only member of the Capitol Police Board who still had their job after the Jan. 6 riot. The board consists of the Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper of the U.S. Senate and the Architect of the Capitol.