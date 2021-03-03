Biden, Senate Democrats agree to limit eligibility for $1,400 checks

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats plan to give $1,400 checks to fewer people under a deal struck with President Joe Biden, according to two sources familiar with it.

Every American who filed individually and makes up to $75,000 will still get the full amount before it begins to reduce at incomes above that. But rather than zeroing out at $100,000 earnings, as the House's Covid-19 relief bill does, the Senate bill will cut off payments at $80,000, the sources said.

For couples filing jointly, incomes up to $150,000 will still get the full amount. But rather than zeroing out at $200,000, the Senate bill will cut off payments at $160,000 in earnings.

Essentially, the payments phase out at a faster rate under the new proposal, which came one day after Biden met with moderate Democratic senators who voiced some concerns with the package and said the relief should be more narrowly targeted.

But it maintains the crucial $1,400 topline number for the bulk of recipients, a campaign promise that Biden was determined to keep. It was also a closing pitch by Sen. Jon Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff in January, which helped Democrats capture two Senate seats and seize control

The Senate bill will maintain $400-per-week federal unemployment benefits like the House bill, one of the sources said.

The Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to proceed to the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill as early as Wednesday, with a final vote possible by the end of the week.

Party leaders are still waiting for a score from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that affirms the legislation will comply with rules under the reconciliation process, which enables Democrats in the evenly split Senate to bypass the filibuster and approve the bill with a simple majority.