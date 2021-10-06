Biden, Senate mull changing filibuster ahead of debt ceiling vote

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are expected to block an effort by Democrats on Wednesday to extend the U.S. debt ceiling, just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default.

The procedural motion needs 60 votes, and Republicans have promised to vote in opposition as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., continues to insist that Democrats raise the limit on their own.

A failed vote could inject new anxiety in financial markets and force Democrats to consider other options to avert what the Treasury Department warns would be an economic calamity if the country blows past the Oct. 18 deadline.

One option that Senate Democrats are considering is changing the filibuster rules to allow a simple majority of the Senate to pass a debt ceiling extension. But that would require all 50 Democratic votes, and the party doesn't appear to have the unity to do so.

President Joe Biden added fuel to the prospect by calling that "a real possibility" on Tuesday evening.

Before the vote Wednesday, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said there's a "very strong" likelihood that Democrats will change the 60-vote rule to avert default in the event that the Republican blockade persists.

"President Biden spoke to this yesterday. I don't think we should get there and have to do this, because I think Republicans and Minority Leader McConnell, in particular, should step aside and let us go ahead and with 50 Democratic votes suspend the debt ceiling," Coons said. "This is a very reckless, very dangerous game of chicken. My hope is that after today's vote, Republicans will rethink their approach."

GOP leaders have said for months that they won't support a debt limit hike, although they insist it must be done. They say Democrats should use the complicated budget reconciliation process to bypass the GOP and lift the debt limit on their own.

But Biden and Democrats have rejected that approach, calling it cumbersome and time-consuming.

Before the vote, McConnell blasted Democrats as having "spent two and a half months doing nothing and then complaining they're short on time" to use the budget process on the debt limit.

"They are frantically asking our side for shortcuts," he said, suggesting that Democrats are creating "manufactured drama" in order to "bully" centrist Democrats from "going back on their word" regarding the filibuster.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday the U.S. "will not default" and that Congress must be adults and raise the debt limit. He did not endorse a filibuster carve-out.

"I've been very, very clear where I stand, where I stand on the filibuster," he said. "Nothing changes."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., the other vocal proponent of the filibuster, has not weighed in on whether she'd favor a carve-out. Her office declined to comment when asked about it.

Schumer said Wednesday that the GOP position was "reckless" and "irresponsible," calling on Republicans to "get out of the way" and "skip the filibuster vote" so Democrats can pass the bill.