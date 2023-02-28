WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of high-ranking lawmakers will receive their first briefing by administration officials Tuesday on the various classified documents found on the properties of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Members of the so-called Gang of Eight have been calling for such a briefing since the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's Florida estate in August and recovered a trove of government documents that included more than 100 with classified markings.

Those calls were amplified in January after it was revealed that a lawyer for Biden had reported finding Obama-era classified documents in November at a Washington, D.C., office Biden used after finishing his term as vice president. Other documents were later found in Biden's Delaware home.

The Gang of Eight is made up of the leaders of the House and Senate — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. — and the top Republican and Democrat from each chamber's Intelligence committees: Reps. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Rubio previously said the initial briefing by administration officials is unlikely to include details about the contents of the classified documents and will instead outline the process by which the Justice Department can share information.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed separate special counsels to investigate the handling of the Trump and Biden documents. He did not appoint a special counsel for the Pence documents. The intelligence community, meanwhile, is doing a threat assessment of how the Trump and Biden documents were handled.

Warner and Rubio have repeatedly emphasized their desire for an evaluation on what impact the classified documents might have on national security.

“Maybe they’ll bring in some teasers, maybe they’ll bring in the appetizer, but I mean, I’m just telling you that my understanding of the briefing that we’re doing is one that will outline a process by which they are willing to share information with us as parallel to the investigation that the Justice Department is conducting," Rubio told reporters earlier this month.

“I’m fine with that as long as the process is an adequate one,” he said, before adding that “we should have full access to whatever the documents were that they found.”