Bipartisan group in Congress pushes $908 billion Covid-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers outlined a temporary $908 billion coronavirus relief proposal on Tuesday, far less than Democrats had hoped for, aimed at breaking a stalemate that has persisted for months.

The proposal, which includes more unemployment benefits, must still get the approval of Republican and Democratic leadership and is designed to include elements that will satisfy both parties. It doesn’t include some popular provisions, like another round of direct payments to families, and lasts through March 31.

The plan was described as a "bridge" and faces a steep uphill climb as party leaders remain far apart on the price tag and details. Democratic leadership continues to push for a $2.2 trillion relief package. Republican leadership is pushing for a $500 billion package that has faltered in the Senate amid a lack of bipartisan support.

Separately, administration and congressional leaders are negotiating a deal to pass a government funding bill and avoid a shutdown before the Dec. 11 deadline.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is scheduled to talk with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Tuesday about government funding as well as Covid-19 aid.

Lawmakers pushing for the new coronavirus aid package gave no indication that they would ask their leadership to include it as part of the government funding bill. But they did say their leadership was aware of their proposal.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the group has "communicated with Secretary Mnuchin about our negotiations," but added he doesn't know whether he will support the deal.

“I don’t have any prediction how the White House would react," Romney said at a news conference Tuesday announcing the plan. "Covid has created a crisis. And in the crisis the people expect Congress to act."

The proposal includes $160 billion in aid to state and local governments, a priority for Democrats that Republicans have resisted. It includes liability protections for businesses and organizations from coronavirus-related lawsuits on a "short-term" basis — a top priority of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that many Democrats oppose.

Another member of the group, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the lawmakers "have not had assurances" from McConnell or Pelosi that they'll allow a vote on the package, but he said "the American people will put the pressure" on them.

The framework provides $288 billion in support for small businesses like restaurants, and $180 billion to renew unemployment insurance, according to a summary obtained by NBC News.

The package excludes another round of the $1,200 direct payments that were sent out under the CARES Act in March.

The plan would provide an extra $300 in unemployment insurance for 18 weeks, including for gig workers and people covered under the CARES Act, Manchin said, adding that it would be retroactive to Tuesday, Dec. 1.

"It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress left for Christmas without doing an interim package," Warner said.

The working group pushing the new deal also includes four Republicans: Rep. Tom Reed of New York and Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; five Democrats: Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both of New Hampshire, and Mark Warner of Virginia; and one independent, Sen. Angus King of Maine.