Bipartisan group of senators merge bills to protect Mueller

WASHINGTON — The effort on Capitol Hill to protect Robert Mueller's job as the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation is gaining momentum.

In the wake of President Trump's Monday comments suggesting he had not ruled out firing Mueller, two pairs of senators on Wednesday announced that they had merged bipartisan legislation they had introduced last August that would protect the special counsel, even as Republican leadership on Capitol Hill continued to indicate they did not see the need for such a bill.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., combined their bill with the measure proposed by Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del., to produce the “Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act.”

The bill would ensure that only a senior official at the Department of Justice can fire the special counsel and the reason would have to be provided in writing. The measure would also give the special counsel 10 days in which he or she can seek judicial review to examine his removal to determine if the firing “was for good cause.” The legislation would also ensure that documents, materials and staff working on the investigation are preserved.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters in the Senate Basement on Capitol Hill on April 10. Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Only Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has the authority to fire Mueller, but Trump could fire him to initiate the process of removing Mueller.

Staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee are planning to review the merged bill to look for constitutional issues and they will decide whether it should move forward in the committee. The chairman of the panel, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had asked the two pairs of senators to combine their bills, a spokesman for the committee told NBC News on Tuesday.

In fact, discussions about merging the legislation had been underway for months, Graham and Coons said Tuesday. Coons said Tuesday that he planned to discuss the status of legislation with Tillis Tuesday, after both questioned Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees.

“The thing that would give us impetus [to move forward] more than anything else would be if Chairman Grassley would schedule a markup,” Coons said Tuesday, adding that he believed Grassley had reviewed their revised draft.

Grassley said on Fox Business Network on Tuesday that he had "confidence" in the special counsel and that "it would be suicide for the president to fire Mueller." And Graham warned Tuesday that getting rid of Mueller or Rosenstein "would be the beginning of the end of his presidency."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday afternoon that Trump “certainly believes he has the power” to fire Mueller.

Meanwhile, GOP leaders dismissed the possibility of Trump getting rid of Mueller and said legislation to protect him wasn’t necessary. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reiterated Tuesday he hadn't "seen clear indication yet that we have to pass something to keep him from being removed, because I don't think that's going to happen." Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the Senate Republican Conference chairman, agreed: "I don't know that us legislating on that is the right path forward."