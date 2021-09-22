Bipartisan police reform legislation talks end without a deal, Sen. Booker says

Once-promising negotiations for a sweeping bipartisan police reform bill have broken down and Democrats will now "explore all other options," Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said Wednesday.

Booker and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., had been trying to work out a deal with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., since the House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in March, legislation that lacked enough Republican support to clear the Senate.

“We made it clear from the beginning of our negotiations that a bill must ensure true accountability, transparency, and the policing standards necessary to bring an end to horrific incidents of violence Americans are routinely seeing — like the murder of George Floyd. After months of exhausting every possible pathway to a bipartisan deal, it remains out of reach right now," Booker said in a statement.

He noted the negotiators worked with law enforcement organizations on some of the proposed reforms.

“Unfortunately, even with this law enforcement support and further compromises we offered, there was still too wide a gulf with our negotiating partners and we faced significant obstacles to securing a bipartisan deal," Booker said.

“The time has come to explore all other options to achieve meaningful and common sense policing reform,” he added.

Booker told reporters there were other issues in addition to disagreements about qualified immunity. “At this negotiating table, in this moment, we were not making progress. In fact, a recent back and forth … showed me that we were actually moving away from it,” he said.

It was unclear what the other options could be since passing legislation in the Senate is likely to require some Republican support.

The issue of reforming qualified immunity, which shields police from civil liability, had long been a sticking point in the talks.

In a separate statement, Bass said, "We accepted significant compromises, knowing that they would be a tough sell to our community, but still believing that we would be moving the needle forward on the issue. But every time, more was demanded to the point that there would be no progress made in the bill we were left discussing."

She said the breakdown calls for a "re-engagement of the legislative process," and urged President Joe Biden and the White House to "use their constitutionally-mandated power to bring about meaningful police reform."