Highlights and analysis: House impeaches Trump for 'incitement of insurrection'

Walkie-talkie app Zello, used by rioters at Capitol, deletes more than 2,000 channels Social media "walkie-talkie" app, Zello, has deleted more than 2,000 channels "associated with militias and other militarized social movements" after it discovered it had been used by rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. In a blog post Zello said it was "with deep sadness and anger" that it had discovered evidence of the app being "misused by some individuals while storming the United States Capitol building." Zello added it was concerned the app could be used to organize violent protests and disrupt President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. "We take the issue of violence and other kinds of wrongdoing on our platform just as seriously as we cherish the ideals of free speech," said the company behind the app, which claims to have 120 million users worldwide. We're deeply disturbed by last week's abhorrent actions against our democracy. Ahead of the inauguration, we have deleted numerous militia-related channels from our platform to diminish any risk of further violence.https://t.co/ydxV6a4f50 — Zello (@Zello) January 14, 2021







Sen. Tom Cotton says he opposes an impeachment trial in the Senate Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Wednesday that he opposes holding an impeachment trial for President Donald Trump because he will no longer be in office when it would conclude. "The House has passed an article of impeachment against the president, but the Senate under its rules and precedents cannot start and conclude a fair trial before the president leaves office next week," Cotton said. "Under these circumstances, the Senate lacks constitutional authority to conduct impeachment proceedings against a former president. "The Founders designed the impeachment process as a way to remove officeholders from public office — not an inquest against private citizens," Cotton said in a statement. "The Constitution presupposes an office from which an impeached officeholder can be removed." He urged Congress to "concentrate entirely for the next week on conducting a safe and orderly transfer of power."







Impeachment 2.0: What happens next? One week after a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for "incitement of insurrection." Trump is the first president to be impeached twice. Host Steve Kornacki talks with Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC News' Capitol Hill correspondent, who was in the Capitol on the day of the riots, about the House vote and what a Senate trial might look like after Joe Biden is sworn in as president next week. Click here to download the full episode.







Biden wants Senate to take up impeachment, Covid-19 relief while dealing with impeachment President-elect Joe Biden said the Senate should "find a way" to take up President Donald Trump's impeachment trial while also working on other issues, such as Covid-19 relief and confirming his Cabinet. "Last week, we saw an unprecedented assault on our democracy," Biden said. "It was carried out by political extremists and domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump. It was an armed insurrection against the United States of America. And those responsible must be held accountable." But, Biden said, as the country remains in the grip of a deadly virus and a reeling economy, he wants the Senate to work on impeachment and policy. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has signaled that the chamber might not meet until after Biden is inaugurated. "I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their constitutional responsibilities on the impeachment trial while also working on the other urgent business of this nation, from confirmations to key posts ... to getting our vaccine program on track and to getting our economy going again," he said.







Pelosi announces heavy fines for refusing to follow new House chamber screening protocols House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that heavy fines will be imposed on House members who refuse to follow the new screening protocols. "Many House Republicans have disrespected our heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our Congressional community, including the Capitol Police, safe," she said in a statement. "The house will soon move forward with a rule change imposing fines on those who refuse to abide by these protections. The fine for the first offense will be $5,000 and $10,000 for the second offense. The fines will be deducted directly from Members' salaries by the Chief Administrative Officer," she said. "It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the Chamber of the People's House must and will be safe," Pelosi said.







Twitter's @Jack on Trump's ban Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday defended the company's decision last week to permanently ban President Donald Trump. "After a clear warning we'd take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter," Dorsey said in a thread on Twitter, talking about the ban for the first time. He said the circumstances were "extraordinary and untenable," forcing Twitter staff members to put all of their focus on public safety. Click here to read the full story.







Snapchat to ban Trump on Inauguration Day Snapchat said Wednesday that it will permanently ban President Donald Trump's account after what it described as his repeated attempts to violate the company's policies prohibiting the spread of misinformation, hate speech and the glorification or incitement of violence. The ban will go into effect Jan. 20, the day Joe Biden is to be inaugurated as president. The company had indefinitely suspended his account in the wake of last week's mob attack on Capitol Hill. "In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account," a company spokesperson said. The company says that Trump tried to violate the company's policies dozens of times and that in each instance the content was immediately removed. Twitter has also permanently banned Trump's personal account, while Facebook has indefinitely suspended his account at least through Inauguration Day.







Trump impeachment faces uphill climb in Senate. It could all come down to McConnell. WASHINGTON — Democrats will need at least 17 Republican senators to break ranks to convict President Donald Trump after he was impeached Wednesday, a high hurdle that would require changing the minds of lawmakers who have stood behind him. How Trump's second impeachment could define Republican Party Jan. 13, 2021 02:58 That is more than the 10 House Republicans who broke with Trump — the most bipartisan impeachment vote in American history. Even as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., publicly flirts with supporting convicting Trump for his role in the deadly attack on the Capitol that targeted him and his staff, getting a third of the GOP Senate caucus to vote to convict will be no easy task. Read more here.







Trump releases new video condemning Capitol riot — but does not mention impeachment President Donald Trump released a video Wednesday to offer his most forceful condemnation yet of last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump did not mention his impeachment in the taped message, which was released on the White House Twitter account after his personal account was suspended. "I want to be very clear. I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement," Trump said. "No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag," he added. "No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans — if you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement, you're attacking it, and you are attacking our country." His remarks come after 10 House Republicans voted with Democrats in favor of a single impeachment article, which passed on Wednesday. In the video, Trump also discussed "unprecedented assault on free speech," referring to his ban from several social media sites. He closed the remarks by calling on Americans to come together.






