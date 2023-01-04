House adjourns for second day without a speaker after McCarthy falls short again on votes

SEE NEW POSTS

McCarthy says discussions are 'going well and continuing' After the House adjourned for a second day without a speaker, McCarthy said Republicans continue to talk about finding a way forward. McCarthy told reporters that having enough Republicans coalesce around adjourning for the night signaled "the discussions are going well and continuing, but that doesn't mean they're done." When asked about his plans for when the House reconvenes at noon on Thursday, McCarthy said, "We just keep talking, that's all. We talk until we get this done." McCarthy argued that repeated roll call voting — six in total over two days for the speakership — wasn't productive and that lawmakers preferred spending more time discussing than voting on the floor. "I don't think having continual votes is productive," he said. "We've gone through that, people know where everybody's at, you see the votes don't really change at all."





Anti-McCarthy lawmaker says 'I've just lost a lot of trust' Matt Rosendale, who has opposed McCarthy, said after the vote to adjourn that there may be progress made but he's still opposed to McCarthy. "Well I guess we're going to find out tomorrow. There were some more meetings that took place tonight that I wasn't a part of and I guess we'll find out." Asked if he was open to voting for McCarthy, Rosendale said, "Well, I've just lost a lot of trust."





These are the 4 Republicans who voted against the motion to adjourn Four Republicans voted with Democrats against the motion to adjourn proceedings until Thursday. Those lawmakers included some of McCarthy's biggest critics: Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Andy Biggs of Arizona. Rep.-elect Eli Crane, a freshman from Arizona, also joined the group.





The House is voting to adjourn until tomorrow McCarthy's allies are pushing to break for the day and vote again on the speaker tomorrow. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., raised a motion to adjourn, and the House is now voting on it. Democrats are encouraging their members to vote against the motion, trying to force Republicans to continue voting in the speaker's race today. That means McCarthy's allies will need the support of 218 Republicans to successfully delay.





House session resumes At 8 p.m., the House returned to session.





House Democrats advised to oppose letting Republicans adjourn House Democrats have been given a formal notice to oppose a Republican effort to adjourn the chamber tonight without taking another vote for speaker. McCarthy told reporters that he doesn't want to take additional votes Wednesday while negotiations continue.





McCarthy says he doesn't want more votes tonight as talks continue Shortly before the House was set to reconvene at 8 p.m., McCarthy told reporters that he didn't think it would be productive to hold more votes Wednesday. "I think it's probably best to let people work through some more," he said as House members continued to negotiate the future of Republican leadership. "I don't think a vote tonight does any different, but a vote in the future will."





McCarthy allies agree to stay out of some GOP primaries in exchange for conservative group's support in speaker's race A key Republican super PAC aligned with McCarthy has agreed not to pick sides in some competitive House GOP primary races as part of a deal to secure McCarthy the support of an influential conservative group heading into the next vote for speaker. The McCarthy-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund and the conservative Club for Growth confirmed the deal Wednesday evening — CLF won't spend money in "any open-seat primaries in safe Republican districts" or give money for its allies to do so, CLF President Dan Conston said in a statement. He added that the group will still back incumbents and spend in races that "affect the Majority." That last caveat makes the promise a bit unclear, as some races in deep red districts have the potential to become competitive depending on who wins the GOP primary. But the deal will be a relief to some conservatives who have bristled at McCarthy's allies' trying to help preferred candidates through GOP primaries in safe Republican districts, where those primaries effectively decide who will come to Congress. Club for Growth President David McIntosh celebrated the deal in a statement, saying it "fulfills a major concern." He added that "assuming these principles are met, Club for Growth will support Kevin McCarthy for Speaker."





House Republicans warn speaker's race is starting to affect national security planning on Capitol Hill Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and other House Republicans who work on military and intelligence matters said the protracted speaker's race is starting to affect national security planning, because some security clearances are contingent on lawmakers' being sworn in. Gallagher and other members of the House Republican caucus who are military veterans — and firmly in McCarthy's camp in his bid for speaker — said at a news conference Wednesday that they would usually use the sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, to receive daily briefs about threats around the world but that they no longer have access. Gallagher also said the drawn-out election for speaker has prevented him from meeting with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the facility. "I'm informed by House Security that, technically, I don't have a clearance," Gallagher said. "I'm a member of the Intel Committee, I'm on the Armed Services Committee, and I can't meet in the SCIF to conduct essential business." Rep.-elect Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., said: "We're trying to make sure that we can do the people's will, and a minority of our party has decided that they want to continue with this obstructionism. And it's actually becoming detrimental to our nation." The prolonged speaker's vote also means that the "gang of eight," of a bipartisan group of four House members and four senators involved in top national security matters, is now limited to the four senators: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y.; Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va.; and Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla.





McCarthy opponents say no deal yet as meeting continues McCarthy is meeting behind closed doors in the Capitol with some of his closest allies and members of the opposition to try to hammer out an agreement. Members are coming and going from the huddle, and despite hours of discussions, the two sides appear no closer to a deal. "I'm just saying we listened. You know the devil's in the details," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a vocal McCarthy critic, said as he left the meeting. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, another McCarthy opponent, said he is "open to whatever will give me the power to defend my constituents against this godforsaken city." Among other things, Roy pointed to Congress' last-minute passage of a $1.7 trillion spending bill last month that avoided a government shutdown. "That bill is just exactly what is wrong with this place." Roy said a big focus of the meeting is working through some "misunderstandings" between the two sides.





McCarthy allies and opponents meet behind closed doors McCarthy's allies and opponents are huddling together behind closed doors ahead of another vote expected later Wednesday night. On the pro-McCarthy side, NBC News has spotted Reps. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Jason Smith of Missouri. On the anti-McCarthy side, Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Chip Roy of Texas and Matt Gaetz of Florida entered the meeting room, the Capitol office of Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnestoa. McHenry sounded a positive note, telling reporters when he emerged, "It's too early to tell, but the tone of the conversation is good, and that is a very healthy thing." "I mean, the goal here is to get a Republican elected with Republican votes," he added. Asked whether there'd been any progress in the meeting, Luna, who has repeatedly voted against McCarthy, told reporters, "We'll find out." Gaetz, meanwhile, said he wants McCarthy to drop his speaker bid. The House is scheduled to go back in session at 8 p.m. ET.





McCarthy backer says speaker vote a fight long in the making After six failed attempts to install McCarthy as speaker of the House, a majority of Republicans continue to stand by his nomination even as more than a dozen members of their own party backed Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., instead. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., a McCarthy supporter, says now is the time to have a decadeslong debate within the Republican Party "out in the open" as frustrations broil with fellow members of his party who he says are delaying the start to the legislative agenda. "A lot of those guys have never served in a legislative body before," Comer, who would likely chair the House Oversight Committee in the new Congress, said in an interview on "Meet the Press NOW." "They've never been in the majority. So they don't understand that no one's ever going to get 100% of what you want. You just have to make your best case and fight for the best deal you can get." Read the full story here.





McCarthy says he's aiming to 'work through it, get everybody together' after losing sixth ballot McCarthy appeared optimistic Wednesday afternoon about his ability to win the speaker's gavel, telling reporters that his strategy is to "work through it, get everybody together and solve our problems." Asked whether he was confident he could reach the votes needed after having fallen short six times, McCarthy responded: "Yeah, very." "We have 90% of the votes," McCarthy added. "I've never seen a body where 10% is going to control the 90%. It just doesn't happen that way." Twenty of McCarthy's conservative colleagues opposed him for the speakership in three consecutive votes Wednesday, backing GOP Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida each time.





State Department reacts to struggle to elect House speaker State Department spokesman Ned Price reacted Wednesday to the House GOP's repeated failure to elect a speaker. "Our message has never been that democracy is neat or that democracy is seamless. They are seeing our institutions at work," Price said at the State Department news briefing. Price said that the world is seeing democracy at work on Capitol Hill and that it "isn't always without its complications."





After three more votes, song remains the same for McCarthy The third speaker vote of the day ended the same way for McCarthy — with 20 Republicans voting for Donalds and another voting "present." McCarthy gained no ground in his bid for the top House job throughout the day, despite negotiations by his allies Tuesday night and into the day Wednesday, as well a rallying social media post in the morning by his top ally, former President Donald Trump. In all, McCarthy had the same number of votes in all three ballots and one less than he did at the end of Tuesday, thanks to Rep. Victoria Spartz's deciding to vote "present."





Kinzinger slams former GOP colleagues after Texas Rep. Crenshaw calls them 'clowns' Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., criticized his former GOP colleagues Wednesday, tweeting, "The world can now see what we had to deal with for years." Kinzinger, who chose not to seek re-election last year after having gained prominence as a top GOP Trump critic, was responding to comments made by Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas. "These f------ people ... now they're just being clowns," said Crenshaw, a McCarthy ally, according to freelance journalist Matt Laslo.





'This is our fight': GOP rebels block Kevin McCarthy in defiance of Trump Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., doesn't care that former President Donald Trump backs Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House. "Endorsements don't matter to me," said Norman, one of 20 Republican holdouts who have blocked McCarthy, R-Calif., from winning the majority he needs on a series of deadlocked votes for House speaker. "This is our fight here." Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., another anti-McCarthy voter, took umbrage at Trump's calling recalcitrants on behalf of the beleaguered House GOP leader. "Let's stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us — even having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off," Boebert said on the House floor Wednesday. "I think it actually needs to be reversed; the president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you do not have the votes, and it's time to withdraw." Read the full story here.





Cammack accuses Dems of drinking alcohol, enjoying popcorn on House floor, drawing heavy boos During a speech by Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., to nominate McCarthy on the sixth ballot for speaker, she accused Democrats of drinking alcohol on the House floor and bingeing on popcorn. "They want us divided. They want us to fight each other — that much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol that is coming over there," Cammack said. Democrats immediately objected on the other side of the chamber — asking that her words be "taken down," or stricken from the record. "The House is not in order," Cammack responded while laughing. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., eventually responded on Twitter: "If only! If Dems took a shot every time McCarthy lost a Republican, we'd all be unconscious by now." Because the House has not yet selected a speaker, it has not been able to approve rules — which would otherwise prohibit eating and drinking on the floor. Without rules, there is also no procedure to have a member's words taken down.





Rep. Norman says repeated vote rounds are 'good for democracy' Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told reporters Wednesday that the repeated rounds of votes for the speakership were "good for democracy." Norman joined 19 other Republican lawmakers on Wednesday in opposing McCarthy's nomination, ensuring the voting continued. During a fifth round of votes, Norman backed GOP Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida. "The sun came up, the sky is still here, people are going to work, airplanes are taking off — this is a good thing for democracy," Norman said. "I don't care who endorses McCarthy. Us 20 want changes. And we're gonna stay here until we get it or something happens. Miracles happen. Could McCarthy all of a sudden morph into a fiscal conservative? We'll see."





No chance of bipartisan speaker, GOP congressman says Despite Republicans' inability to elect a speaker so far, GOP Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma is throwing cold water on the idea of a bipartisan speaker. "That's really off the table. I don't think anybody voted to do that. I don





‘It’s Groundhog Day, again’: Rep. Kat Cammack nominates McCarthy for sixth ballot In nominating McCarthy on the sixth ballot to be speaker, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., began her speech saying, "Well, it's Groundhog Day again." "We don’t have a speaker yet. So the American people know they are our boss, and we work for them," Cammack said. "As we’ve witnessed from events yesterday, so many people have said: 'What are the next steps? What will we accomplish if we continue down this current path?'" she continued. "Will we wake up tomorrow and be in this exact same place? The people calling my office said over and over and over again: It is time to get to work. Anything less is unacceptable."

Share this -





House heads into sixth round of voting for speaker After the fifth round failed to produce a speaker, the House is now headed into the sixth ballot. Share this -





Which Republicans broke with McCarthy in the fifth speaker vote? Share this -





Déjà vu all over again for McCarthy after fifth round of votes McCarthy lost his fifth bid for the speakership by the same amount he lost the fourth, showing no momentum toward reaching the simple majority of votes needed. Twenty Republicans voted for Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida for a second time Wednesday. Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, who voted for McCarthy on Tuesday, voted "present" for a second time, as well. In the first two rounds Tuesday, 19 Republicans voted for other candidates, a number that increased to 20 by the end of the day Tuesday. Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, meanwhile, suggested he might be prepared to move on from McCarthy, as well. Share this -





Hard-line conservative group urges Republicans to dump McCarthy A hard-line conservative group that includes Trump allies like Ginni Thomas, Cleta Mitchell and Jim DeMint is bucking the former president and urging House Republicans to kill McCarthy's leadership hopes. In a statement posted on its website Wednesday, the Conservative Action Project bashed McCarthy and praised the "20 courageous members of Congress seeking to change the status quo in Washington." "We encourage more conservative members to join their ranks," said the group, which championed the Trump team's fake electors plan after the 2020 election. Those signing Wednesday's statement include Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas; Mitchell, a former Trump lawyer; and DeMint, a former lawmaker who is the head of the Heritage Foundation. Share this -





Rep. Buck said he told McCarthy to either cut deals or give up Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., a McCarthy supporter who's also a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, didn't vote when his name was first called on the fifth-ballot vote. "I said to Kevin at some point you’ve got to make sure you got to either cut deals or you’ve got to give Steve [Scalise] a chance or others a chance to see if they can put it together," Buck said. He said he’s hearing from both pro- and anti-McCarthy factions in his district. "I’m hearing a lot from both sides, and I agree with both sides." Share this -





Rep. Victoria Spartz explains why she voted present during fourth ballot vote Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., explained in a statement that she decided to vote present during the fourth ballot, saying she wants the GOP conference to deliberate further behind closed doors. "We have a constitutional duty to elect the Speaker of the House, but we have to deliberate further as a Republican conference until we have enough votes and stop wasting everyone’s time," she said. "None of the Republican candidates have this number yet. That’s why I voted present after all votes were cast." Share this -





Boebert calls out Trump, says former president should tell McCarthy to drop out Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., called on McCarthy to withdraw from the race and criticized what she described as the “campaign smears and tactics” to get people to turn against her group. She also rebuked former President Donald Trump as “having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off.” "I think it actually needs to be reversed," she added. "The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw." Boebert: Trump should tell McCarthy 'it's time to withdraw' Jan. 4, 2023 01:02 Share this -





McCarthy falls short, again, on the fifth ballot Once again, McCarthy failed to get enough votes when more than six Republicans voted for a different speaker. Share this -





McCarthy, Donalds and Jeffries nominated in Round 5 After Rep. Davidson nominated McCarthy on the fifth ballot for speaker, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., nominated Jeffries again. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., then nominated Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. "He’s a man who understands what tough times look like and has come out of those tough times, even stronger," said Boebert. "Byron Donalds is the man to lead us to that path of getting America on track and uniting the Republican Party." Share this -





Graphic: the Republicans hold-outs in the fourth vote Share this -





Fifth round of votes for speaker begins A fifth round of votes to elect a new House speaker has begun after the previous vote on Wednesday again resulted in none of the candidates receiving a clear majority. Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson kicked off the fifth ballot by nominating McCarthy. Share this -





How many votes does the House speaker need to win? It depends McCarthy has spent the past two months being asked about one number: 218. That's because 218 is the simple majority of the House when all 435 members are present. And a person needs a simple majority to get elected speaker. But the math for McCarthy is actually more complicated. There are only 434 House members in Washington, that's because one Democrat has died since Election Day, creating a vacancy. One vacancy still requires 218 votes for a simple majority. But McCarthy and his allies say that should a member vote "present" that lowers the number of members considered "present and voting" and therefore shrinks the size of the simple majority. On the fourth ballot, Rep. Spartz did just that. If she continues voting present, a speaker may only need 217 votes to win. McCarthy was still short and because Spartz had previously been voting for him, he actually lost a vote. But McCarthy and his allies believe that if they can get enough of his detractors to switch to "present" instead of voting for someone else, he will be able to win with a smaller simple majority. One problem? So far, Democratic Leader Jeffries has more votes than McCarthy — so if the threshold kept falling, it could elect the Democrat speaker instead. Share this -





Biden appears with McConnell in Kentucky to showcase bipartisanship amid House uncertainty While the House remained deadlocked, President Joe Biden teamed up with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky to tout one of his major bipartisan legislative wins. Biden appeared with McConnell and other Democratic and Republican regional leaders to announce a major project funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by the president in late 2021. The president said the project shows what can happen when lawmakers work together. "After years of politics being so divisive, there are bright spots across the country," Biden said. The appearance comes as administration officials see 2023 as a year to focus on implementing Biden’s signature economic initiatives, including steps to boost semiconductor manufacturing under the CHIPS Act, and new cost-cutting measures from the Inflation Reduction Act. Share this -





McCarthy loses another supporter as fourth vote concludes McCarthy lost his fourth bid for the speakership, falling well short of the 218 votes he needs for the post and no closer than he came on Tuesday. The California congressman saw 20 of his fellow Republicans vote for Rep. Byron Donalds — the same number of GOP votes garnered by Jim Jordan in the third round of voting on Tuesday. He also lost one congressperson who voted for him on Tuesday — Rep. Victoria Spartz, who changed her vote to "present" on Wednesday. In the first two rounds Tuesday, 19 Republicans voted for other candidates. The lack of movement came despite negotiations Tuesday night and an early morning social media post from former President Donald Trump urging Republicans to back McCarthy. Share this -





House Dem leadership advises members they may need to remain in D.C. through the weekend A House Democratic staffer, Aaron Fritschner, confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that Democratic leadership is advising members they may need to remain in Washington through the weekend if Republicans can't settle on a speaker. Fritschner is the deputy chief of staff and communications director for Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia. Share this -





McCarthy insists everything is 'fine', says 'I still have the most votes' After huddling with his leadership team in his office, McCarthy emerged on his way to the House floor Wednesday telling reporters that while they would not hold a vote to adjourn, he thinks it would be the "best thing" to do. McCarthy said he thinks it would be best to sit in a room and "talk through this" instead of continuing with more ballot votes on the floor. "They’ll go through a new person, they’ll nominate Byron [Donalds] — we need to sit in a room, negotiate," he said. "I know a number of us have been talking to one another, and I think we can find an agreement today." Despite party infighting, McCarthy said everything is "fine." "I still have the most votes," he said of other Republican candidates. "We can go through every name in the conference but at the end of the day they won’t be able to get 218." Share this -





Five Republicans break from McCarthy, likely deadlocking the fourth ballot McCarthy is poised to fail for a fourth time in his bid to be elected House speaker, after more than five Republicans refused to support him. A cohort of conservatives have banded together to deny McCarthy the votes he needs to reach a simple majority of the chamber. Democrats have remained united in opposition. Share this -





Chip Roy nominates Florida Rep. Byron Donalds for speaker Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, nominated Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., for speaker. Donalds switched his vote from McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on the third round of votes on Tuesday. Roy praised Donalds for being a “solid conservative” and “family man.” Roy then noted that it’s the first time in history that two Black Americans (Donalds and Jeffries) have been nominated for speaker, which drew a standing ovation from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. “We do not seek to judge people by the color of their skin, but by their character,” Roy said. “This country needs a change, needs leadership that does not reflect this city, this town that is badly broken,” he added. Share this -





Rep. Mike Gallagher nominates McCarthy for speaker Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., nominated McCarthy for House speaker soon after the chamber convened, arguing that the California Republican has "gone above and beyond" in laying out a GOP agenda. It was the fourth time McCarthy has been nominated. "Sure, it looks messy," said Gallagher at the beginning of his nominating speech, which prompted laughter from Democrats. "But democracy is messy by design." Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., interrupted his colleague and shouted, "Gallagher for speaker!" Gallagher responded, "Definitely out of order." Gallagher said he believes no one has done more than McCarthy to bring the GOP into the majority. "So you might tweet out some more popcorn emojis, I get it. You might write your headlines. But what I see right now is energy, a tremendous amount of energy in this Republican caucus who want to do the work of the people," the Wisconsin Republican said. "Mr. McCarthy is not asking you to endorse business as usual in the house. He’s laid out a plan to renew the House of Representatives and once again make it an institution that we can credibly look ourselves in the mirror and say, we are working in the people’s house." Share this -





House begins process to conduct fourth speaker vote The House has convened and begun the process of conducting a fourth vote for speaker. Share this -





House Dems plan to whip if GOP motions to adjourn House Democrats plan to whip against if Republicans move to adjourn until tomorrow, according to a whip notice sent to all Democrats. House Republicans could attempt to make the motion after the chamber reconvenes Wednesday at noon, multiple sources familiar with the negotiations confirmed to NBC News. Such a move would allow McCarthy and his allies to buy more time to negotiate instead of more rounds of losses for the GOP leader. But with Democrats’ planning to whip against any motion, Republicans would need the support of 218 members of their own party for it to succeed. Not all Republicans support the motion, with specific concern around those in the party who voted against McCarthy’s leadership bid. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., for example, tweeted that he “won’t back down.” Share this -





Could the House adjourn again? What to expect when the chamber reconvenes The House is scheduled to reconvene Wednesday at noon, starting with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance before the clerk will move to a fourth ballot in the speaker election. That could, however, be interrupted. Some McCarthy allies are discussing making a motion to adjourn until Thursday, according to multiple sources — which would require a majority to pass. A motion to adjourn early Wednesday could be met with resistance — from both Democrats and Republicans. If members don't agree to a motion to adjourn, then the House would head to a fourth ballot. Nominating speeches would be made before the roll is called on another speaker vote. When Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., made the motion to adjourn Tuesday evening, it was decided without a roll call because members were so eager to get off the floor. Share this -





The last time a speaker election took multiple ballots: 1923 The last time a speaker election went to multiple ballots, the House took four unsuccessful votes on the first day, December 3, 1923 before adjourning. “Radicals Force Deadlock in House as Congress Opens,” read the headline of the New York Times the next day. At issue were rules changes that a group of Progressive Republicans demanded be made before they would agree to support the re-election of Republican Frederick Gillett as speaker. Nicholas Longworth, Republican floor leader at that time, refused to negotiate at first. Four more unsuccessful ballots were taken December 4 before the House again adjourned. That night Longworth hashed out a deal with the Progressives and the following day Gillett was elected on the ninth ballot. Share this -





