Highlights and analysis: Trump impeachment and 25th Amendment resolutions to get House vote

Rep. Jayapal tests positive for Covid after Capitol lockdown U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., has tested positive for Covid-19 after being locked down during last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Jayapal in a statement Monday night strongly criticized several Republicans she said "not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one." Only hours after Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic—creating a superspreader event ON TOP of a domestic terrorist attack. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021 Jayapal is at least the second U.S. representative to test positive after sheltering in place as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as Congress was counting the electoral votes. Congress' attending physician has said in a letter that House members may have been exposed to Covid-19 when they went into hiding Wednesday. "During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection," Dr. Brian Monahan wrote. Earlier Monday, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., said she tested positive for Covid-19 and referenced sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks.







Banks halt business with Trump after U.S. Capitol riots Two banks linked to President Donald Trump halted business with him in the aftermath of Wednesday's U.S. Capitol riots, officials said Monday. A spokeswoman for Signature Bank, where Trump had $5.3 million, said the business was shuttering two of his personal accounts and calling on him to resign. "We have never before commented on any political matter and hope to never do so again," the bank said in a statement. The spokeswoman added that the bank, which is based in New York, pledged not to do business with other lawmakers "who voted to disregard the Electoral College." Deutsche Bank is also refraining from further business with the president and his company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The development was first reported by the New York Times.







Trump issues emergency order to bolster inauguration security President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration Monday to support the security of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The declaration gives Washington, D.C., supplemental federal law enforcement assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Secret Service and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies also vowed robust security last week after the violent clash at the U.S. Capitol. Trump is facing impeachment in the House for his role in inciting the mob, which resulted in several deaths, including that of a Capitol Police officer. The acting secretary of homeland security, Chad Wolf, is stepping down from the agency. Trump supporters with extremist views are vowing to return to Washington for the inauguration, using online platforms to rally one another. The FBI also warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington leading up to the inauguration.







Trump, Pence met for the first time since before riots President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met in the Oval Office on Monday evening, a senior administration official said. "The two had a good conversation, discussing the week ahead and reflecting on the last four years of the administration's work and accomplishments," the official said. "They reiterated that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last week do not represent the America First movement backed by 75 million Americans and pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for the remainder of their term." It was the first contact they have had since before the attack unfolded Wednesday.







Money talks: Corporate America shuts its wallet in response to Capitol riots Corporate America knows money talks — and in the aftermath of last week's Capitol Hill riot, business leaders are pledging to pay more attention to what it says. A growing segment of corporate America's biggest names have denounced last week's storming of the Capitol, with many saying they will halt or suspend political donations. Companies including Comcast, Dow Chemical, Marriott International, American Express, Blue Cross, Airbnb, Mastercard and Commerce Bank said they will not donate to lawmakers involved in the push to deny Joe Biden the presidency. "Whatever good the president did for business now seems to have come at an unacceptable cost, and that cost is anarchy in the streets of Washington," said one reputation management expert. Read the story here.







New York lawmaker makes formal request to disbar Giuliani New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman, a Democrat and the chairman of the state Senate's judiciary committee, formally requested that Rudy Giuliani's law license be revoked "his participation and role in fomenting a violent insurrectionist attack," according to a letter sent to court on Monday and shared with NBC News. The letter, sent to the grievance committee with the First Judicial Department of the Appellate Division in the state Supreme Court, said the attack on the Capitol "was the foreseeable culmination of increasingly outrageous lies and disinformation being peddled by Mr. Giuliani and many of his associates" and urging the grievance committee to disbar the president's personal attorney. The letter comes after the New York State Bar Association on Monday also announced it was launching an inquiry into whether to remove Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and the former mayor of New York, from its ranks. Removal from a voluntary state bar association, before disbarment by the courts, is extremely rare. "We believe the last time we removed a member who hadn't been disbarred was 1904," Susan DeSantis, an association spokesperson told NBC News. "We have had our current bylaws that set up the process for removing a member since the 1970s, and we have never used them to remove an attorney who hadn't already been disbarred."







Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigns Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, speaks during a news conference to address the protests in Portland, Ore., on July 21, 2020, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP file Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Monday became the latest Cabinet official to step down following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. "Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary," Wolf in a letter to staff obtained by NBC News. "These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power." Wolf said his resignation will become effective at midnight. Pete Gaynor, the FEMA administrator, will take over as the acting secretary. The mob attack in Washington as Congress was confirming President-elect Joe Biden's win resulted in the death of five people, including a Capitol police officer. His announcement follows the resignations of other Cabinet officials, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who both cited President Donald Trump's role in egging on the rioters. Wolf did not specifically cite the riots in his explanation for leaving, but he issued a strong statement on Thursday condemning the rioters. Read the story.






