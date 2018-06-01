Brett Kavanaugh to face final round of questions in marathon confirmation hearing

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh enters the third day of his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday morning, a day after sitting for nearly 12 hours of testimony that included pointed questions from Democrats about his take on the limits of presidential power.

Kavanaugh, a 53-year-old federal appeals court judge, will face the second and last round of questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, with about 20 minutes each for each member in a session currently scheduled to last through roughly 6 p.m. ET.

The final leg of the hearing series is expected on Friday, with about two dozen outside witnesses scheduled to testify, including John Dean, President Richard Nixon’s White House counsel.

The nominee appeared to say little Wednesday to assuage Democratic concerns, particularly about his position on executive power, declining to weigh in on whether a president could be subpoenaed, fire a prosecutor who was investigating him or legally pardon himself, among other questions.

Kavanaugh has been interrupted repeatedly by protesters in the room since the hearings began on Tuesday. Grassley said as the session began that 70 people had been arrested during Tuesday's chaotic first day of hearings.

Trump said Wednesday he was "happy with the Kavanaugh hearings."

"I watched today for a little while. I saw some incredible answers to very complex questions," the president told reporters at a White House event.