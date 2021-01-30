Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot, will lie in honor in the building's Rotunda, lawmakers announced Friday.

“The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a joint statement.

“The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

Sicknick, who served in the New Jersey Air National Guard before joining the Capitol Police in 2008, was injured "while physically engaging with protesters" and returned to his division office, where he collapsed, Capitol Police said in a previous statement. He was taken to a hospital, where he died about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. He was 42.

A ceremonial arrival will take place on Feb. 2 at 9:30 p.m. on the East Front of the Capitol, the lawmakers announced. A viewing will start shortly after and continue overnight. Members of Congress are invited to attend the viewing the next morning, which will be followed by a tribute from lawmakers.

Sicknick will then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.