Capitol Police arrest man trying to enter the building with a hammer

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police said Friday that they had arrested a man who officials said was trying to enter the building with a hammer.

The hammer was discovered Friday when 33-year-old Christopher Snow was going through security at the Capitol Visitor Center, according to Capitol Police.

The hammer on a man who was trying to get into the Capitol today. Capitol Police

An officer discovered the hammer inside the man's backpack as it went through an X-ray machine, but the man "attempted to grab the bag and became combative" when the officer tried to look inside the bag, USCP said in a press release.

During a "struggle," officers "deployed a Taser to stop the individual and take him into custody," according to the press release.

Snow, from Canton, Ohio, is being charged with assault on a police officer, according to the USCP.

The Senate is currently in session.