IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Capitol Police arrest man trying to enter the building with a hammer

The suspect is being charged with assault on a police officer, according to the USCP. The Senate is currently in session.
Officers stands outside the Capitol.
Capitol Police on patrol at the East Front plaza of the Capitol building yesterday.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
By Megan Lebowitz

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police said Friday that they had arrested a man who officials said was trying to enter the building with a hammer.

The hammer was discovered Friday when 33-year-old Christopher Snow was going through security at the Capitol Visitor Center, according to Capitol Police.

The hammer inside a plastic bag.
The hammer on a man who was trying to get into the Capitol today.Capitol Police

An officer discovered the hammer inside the man's backpack as it went through an X-ray machine, but the man "attempted to grab the bag and became combative" when the officer tried to look inside the bag, USCP said in a press release.

During a "struggle," officers "deployed a Taser to stop the individual and take him into custody," according to the press release.

Snow, from Canton, Ohio, is being charged with assault on a police officer, according to the USCP.

The Senate is currently in session.

Megan Lebowitz

Megan Lebowitz is a politics reporter for NBC News.